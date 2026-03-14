Defection: APC Chieftain Urges Lawal To Adopt Welfarism To Change Zamfara

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has suggested that Governor Dauda Lawal who just joined the party, should adopt the policy of welfarism in the running of the state.

Shinkafi made the call during a press conference held in his Gusau residence, where he urged the governor to play his game well as welfarism has remained one of the key policies of the APC at all levels which is meant to safeguard the wellbeing of Nigerians, saying the state should not be an exception.

While admitting that Governor Lawal has be- come the leader of the APC in the state, he further explained that the coming of Governor Dauda has multiple benefits to the party considering the giant strides he made within three years which included the construction of Gusau International Airport.

According to Shinkafi, all the fourteen local government areas of the state have witnessed the execution of development projects ranging from the constructions and rehabilitations of hospitals, schools, roads and other social amenities depending on the needs of the area.

“We have only two leaders to be recognised by the Shinkafi Democratic Front in Zamfara State chapter of the APC including the just defected Governor Lawal, and the Great Grand Leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, therefore now got satisfied that all the crisis rocking the APC are considered solved.