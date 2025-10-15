Defection: Another S’East State Will Join APC — Udeh-Okoye

Former National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has claimed that another South-East state will soon join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Udeh-Okoye’s claim came after he and other party leaders in Enugu State joined Governor Peter Mbah in defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Okoye blamed the PDP’s internal leadership crisis for the wave of defections and said the party had been poorly managed for years.

Okoye further dismissed suggestions that defectors were coerced or financially induced to join the ruling party, adding that governors, commissioners, BOT members, and Local Government . leaders have left the party.

READ ALSO

“Just wait and see; very soon, another state will fall in the South-East to the APC,” Okoye said, noting that the party’s growing influence in the South-East was unstoppable.

“How can APC threaten us?” he asked. “APC is not offering us anything other than good management.

“These managers know whom to respect, whom to obey, and who can give them victory. This decision is without any inducement, not even verbal. Forget about money, we are not poor or beggars.

“PDP is not only dead, what you now have in Enugu, if it still exists at all, is a carcass, nobody is there. Who is remaining? The party is dead, the only party that is alive in Enugu today is APC.

“I am from Enugu. I was born in Enugu and grew up here, so anybody who is telling you that Enugu is PDP…PDP or APC is a human being; we were the ones who made PDP what it was in Enugu. All of us have left the party.

“Umar Damagum (party chairman), Samuel Anyanwu (National secretary), and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; these three are pure undertakers. They didn’t come to grow the party; they came to bury it,” he alleged.