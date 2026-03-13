A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has suggested that Governor Dauda Lawal, who just joined the party, to adopt the policy of welfarism in the running of his administration.

Sani Shinkafi, who made this call while welcoming Governor Lawal, at a press conference held in his Gusau residence, urged the governor to play his game well as welfarism has remained one of the key policies of the APC at all levels which is meant to safeguard the wellbeing of the good citizens.

During the press conference, Shinkafi strongly admitted that Governor Lawal has become the leader of the APC who constitutionally is expected to drive the affairs of the party to the expected victory come 2027 for both state and national levels.

He further explained that, the joining of the party by a sitting Governor like Dauda has multiple benefits and would serve as additional colour especially considering the giant strides he made for the state just within three years which included the construction of Gusau International Airport.

According to Shinkafi, all the fourteen Local Government Areas of the state have witnessed the execution of development projects ranging from the constructions and rehabilitations of hospitals, schools, roads and other social amenities depending the need of the area.

“We have only two leaders to be recognized by the Shinkafi Democratic Front in Zamfara State chapter of the APC including the just defected Governor Lawal, and the Great Grand Leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, therefore now got satisfied that all the crisis rocking the APC are considered solved.

“The issue of selfishness and one-man lopsided decisions that triggered feuds between the esteemed members and political organizations under the APC in the state are over, all members would be captured in the ongoing e-registration without denial of right to any politician in the state”, Shinkafi has explained.

He further explained that, he would soon organize a grand gathering under Shinkafi Democratic Front during which he unveil his plans against 2027 on whether to contest the gubernatorial election or not.