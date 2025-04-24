Defection: 2027 Election’ll Be Between APC, Nigerians – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the 2027 general election will not be about the number of governors a political party holds, but will be a contest between Nigerians and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, was reacting for the first time to the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s former vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the APC.

He expressed surprise at the defection, stating that it was the least expected from party members in Delta State.

Damagum made the remarks at the presentation of the certificate of return to the PDP’s governorship candidate for the November 8 election in Anambra State, Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor.

The National Chairman described the defection as “very sad and unfortunate,” adding, “If there is any state that should have remained loyal to the party, it is not Delta, because the party has been very magnanimous.”

Damagum emphasized that the number of governors would not determine the outcome of the next election, citing how Peter Obi, despite having no governors, was able to gather significant votes in the 2023 election.

He accused President Bola Tinubu of using coercion, intimidation, and persuasion to lure PDP members to the APC and reminded him that ordinary Nigerians are suffering due to the policies of his government.

“So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that this election is theirs. It is APC versus Nigerians. It is not APC versus any governor or senator, but APC versus Nigerians,” he said.

The National Chairman called on Nigerians to rescue themselves and the country from the hardships inflicted upon them, which he described as “by design, not by coincidence,” by the APC.

He reminded Tinubu that policies should serve the people, stating that the PDP has faced challenges before and there is no challenge that is insurmountable.

“We know there is a limit to what one can do beyond what God has designed. You may have your own tactics, but you cannot outplay God. We leave our fate in the hands of God, and we believe He will help us out of this great situation,” Damagum said.

He expressed hope that the PDP would win Anambra State and commended the candidate for his resilience and commitment in securing the party’s governorship ticket.

“I know it is not easy, but your commitment, belief, and sincerity will see us through this election. Victory will be yours.”

“I want to encourage you. You have started well. From the evolution of the state executive to your emergence as our candidate, I believe you need to go back and consolidate. I’m going to make sure that everyone is back on board. I assure you of our total support and commitment,” he added.

