Defecting PDP Govs, Lawmakers Seeking Refuge – Akinwunmi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Balarabe Akinwumi, has criticised the wave of defections by governors and lawmakers from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the defectors as lacking principles and confidence.

Akinwumi accused the governors of seeking political refuge in the APC to conceal alleged misconduct, rather than out of genuine support for President Bola Tinubu or concern for their constituents.

The former aide to ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko on Oil and Gas expressed concern over what he termed “opportunistic political realignments,” warning that such moves pose a threat to accountability and good governance.

He argued that the defections demonstrate fear and desperation, as those involved are seeking cover from scrutiny by aligning with the ruling party.

“These governors know what they are hiding,” Akinwumi said. “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole once said that if you come to the ruling party, your sins are forgiven. That’s exactly what they want, forgiveness without accountability.”

He further warned against the use of political power as a tool of oppression, urging President Tinubu to resist such tendencies, given his personal history of resisting tyranny.

“The president himself suffered oppression for years and should not allow his administration or party to become what he once fought against,” he added.

Citing the 2023 general elections, Akinwumi noted that power ultimately resides with the people. He recalled that several members of the G5 governors lost their senatorial bids despite their influence, proving that political might does not guarantee electoral victory.

“The Labour Party had no traditional structure, yet it became a force because the people were the structure. These defecting governors may have appointees and loyalists, but beyond that, how many people can they truly influence?” he asked.

Akinwumi warned that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat, citing widespread fear, insecurity, poverty, and hunger. He called on all political actors whether in APC or PDP to prioritise national interest and democratic values.

“We are not even in the official political season yet, but in Nigeria, it’s two years of governance and two years of politics. That’s why these distractions are already surfacing,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and committed to democratic ideals, insisting that salvaging the country’s democracy is a collective responsibility.

“There’s too much hopelessness in the system. Everyone must rise to do the right thing. Power must not be seen as a shield from accountability. The people must not be taken for granted.”