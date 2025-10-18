Defecting Governors Motivated By Fear, Not Development – Obidient Movement, Ezenwafor, Obi Okoye

•APC chieftain fires back

A wave of public criticism has followed the recent defection of governors from Nigeria’s South-East region to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with many citizens and political analysts labeling the move as self-serving rather than being in the public interest.

The defections, which have significantly boosted the ranks of the APC, have been met with accusations of political opportunism, with critics arguing that the governors are aligning with the federal government for personal and political gain rather than the development of their regions.

The defection of political leaders, particularly governors, to the APC, was described as a cheap strategy for “shielding from probe” and a sign of a broken political system, according to a prominent voice from the opposition Obidient Movement.

In a scathing critique, Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka, the Imo State Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, argued that the defections exposed the absence of ideology in Nigerian politics and are a betrayal of the electorate’s mandate.

“If not for the organized criminal system of governance we have found ourselves in, it should be shameful to cross carpet to another party with another party’s mandate. “If it was all about the people and ideology, one elected under party ‘A’ won’t go to Party ‘B’ because the ideology isn’t same.”

He further took a swipe at the judiciary, which he described as having “become toothless in the face of all these,” Chukwuka stated. Chukwuka also dismissed the notion that defections to the APC signaled a connection to national development, arguing that being in the opposition does not preclude progress.

He said; “Imo was connected to the national grid under APC’s Rochas Okorocha, but Rivers State and Akwa Ibom State under former governors Nyesom Wike and Emmanuel Udom, witnessed far more development.

“Ebonyi has been connected to the “federal grid” long ago, what’s the gain to the people? Will “grid” grade roads in the rural areas? Will “grid” upgrade your healthcare system?” Chukwuka suggested that the primary motivation for many defectors is personal protection and immunity. “Well, it’s all about politics partly to be shielded from probe after their immunity expires,” he alleged.

Ebonyi people react

Sequel to the recent defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the House of Assembly members to the APC, political analysts and commentators in Ebonyi State have reacted to the impact of the development to the south-east that had hitherto been a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Coordinator, National Coalition Alliance (NCA), Engr Sunday Opoke, dismissed the defection as a non-issue. Opoke reiterated that it’s only the people that decide, who governs them and not elected officials, attributing the cross carpeting of politicians to greed which he said does not really matter.

The NCA coordinator stressed the need for electoral reform to strengthen the nation’s democracy. “I don’t think it’s a problem, power belongs to the people, no matter the level of conspiracy, gang up and cabalism, the people still decides.

“The challenge we are having is if there are no electoral reform to make the votes count that is the only time they will succeed, but at any time in Nigeria, the people will decide,” he said.

A public affairs analyst and former commissioner for information/orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike, stated categorically that the defection would not influence the political dynamics of the region.

“Politics is a matter of choice, the Governors are free to decamp to any political party of their choice, and it’s a matter of political survival. They are free to align with any political party they feel can guarantee their political future,” he said.

Anambra APGA, PDP, LP dismiss fears

The fears that the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to the APC may affect other political parties in Anambra State has been allayed by the trio of the trio of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the PDP and the Labour Party in the area.

They contended that the political parties are intact; adding that the fall of the PDP was orchestrated by the members and leaders of the party at the national level. Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, Chairman of APGA in Anambra State dismissed rumours that Governor Charles Soludo of the state would join the APC after his victory in the November 8 gubernatorial election.

“It is an old rumour and there is no confirmation attached to it. There is no concrete evidence about it and the only stand point that we have politically is that the progressives are working together. “We shall continue to collaborate and work together in the interest of our development and that of the people.

We are still concerned about sustaining the values of APGA. “APGA, as a party, has its own peculiarities that are far different from those of the PDP, so it is not surprising what is happening to their governors. “APGA doesn’t have the same crisis that the PDP has and we will rather concentrate on winning the election and after the election we talk about that,” he said.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, dismissed the fears that his party is affected by the defection of Gov Mbah of Enugu State. “Anambra State is moving for- ward and we can only go tactical. In party politics there are always defections and alignments.

“Peter Mbah had no value in the PDP and we are glad that we have more focused and deter- mined members in Anambra. His defection is not going to affect my fortune in the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra state. “Besides, he has not shown any concern about my ambition compared with other PDP Governors. We are focused and determined to spring surprises in the coming election.

“For us the PDP in Anambra state it is not over because we are still on ground and this fear about the party dying in the South East is just an element of panic that comes during every election. “When some members of the PDP pulled out to form the APC, the party remained and we produced governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives as well as state assembly members, he said.

The Labour Party Chairman in the state, Chief Ugochukwu Emeh noted that the victory of the PDP in most elections cannot be compared with that of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party in Abia State. “We won our election in Abia State not like the PDP; we struggled and managed to win Abia.

“It was a winning, real winning and it is not like a written result or allocation of votes and we are holding the mandate of the people. So the Labour Party will not die and Alex Otti is not going to join the APC,” he said.

APC chieftain fires back

In the face of the growing backlash; a prominent chieftain of the APC has urged the members of the party to remain steadfast. Chief Elvis Agukwe, a former Commissioner for Information and former board member of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), who spoke on the matter, described the criticism of the opposition as “blackmail” and a sign of desperation. Agukwe declared.

“I have seen the so-called opposition leaders struggling to blackmail and disparage the APC family. While they want APC to collapse, they want to blackmail APC because people refused to join their party.”

He described the mass defection as a clear endorsement of the APC’s performance and organizational strength. “The mass defection of Nigerians to the APC is an indication that the party is doing well and is well organized. “People don’t go or defect to a divided and sinking ship,” he said.

The APC chieftain also countered the opposition’s narrative, which included accusations of “state capture” and the “weaponization of poverty.” He questioned why, despite such “propaganda,” people were not defecting to the opposition parties. Agukwe anchored his argument on the fundamental nature of political contests.

“The last time I checked, politics is still about numbers, the winner must have a large number.”