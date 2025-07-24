Defected Osun Senators Fell Into APC Trap – Adeleke’s Aide

The Senior Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Media, Hezekiah Bamiji, on Thursday, described the defection of two senators, Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a miscalculation.

Bamiji who remarked during an interview on Channels Television said that the lawmakers thought Governor Adeleke had planned to defect to the APC, and therefore fell into the trap of the ruling party, which holds sway at the federal level.

According to him, the governor did not need to defect to the APC to provide good governance to the people of Osun State.

“Maybe what I can say is a kind of miscalculation on the part of the lawmakers. The rumour perhaps overwhelmed them, thinking that the governor was coming, they felt that they were Abuja politicians and should be faster than the governor.

“The governor is the leader of the party in Osun State. I felt they should have consulted with their leader and perhaps also the people in their various constituencies, but I am not sure that was done.

“Even if the governor was going to move, did they ask the governor any questions? Yes, the APC set a trap for them, and they entered,” he said.