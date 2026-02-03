Defect Out Of Conviction, Diri Tells Politicians

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) based on his personal conviction at the time.

Recall that Governor Diri announced his resignation from the PDP on October 15, 2025 and was formally received by bigwigs of the APC, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, in Yenagoa, the state capital, on November 3, 2025.

Speaking on Monday night at the January edition of the monthly Praise Night in Government House, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa governor stated that politics was dynamic and politicians should learn to accept change in the overall interest of the people they serve.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Tuesday, quoted the governor as saying: “There is no static nature in politics because we have alignments and realignments. The development and progress of our state is the reason we are in politics.

“I do not just make decisions. I consult, I pray, and my spirit tells me where I should go.

“Most of you know my political trajectory. I have moved from one party to another. I have moved from the National Solidarity Movement, and when the party was dying, we moved to the PDP and then to the Labour Party.

“In the Labour Party, we realised that we had met a brick wall, and that was when I was invited to join the PDP again. Assuming I did not move, maybe I would not have become governor today.

“So, in politics, movement is allowed. Changing camps is allowed, but do it out of conviction. Do not be a slave to anyone. Your destiny and the next person’s destiny are not the same.

“If you are convinced and still following that person, please go ahead. But there is no static nature in politics. In political science, we have alignments and realignments. The reason we are in politics is for the development and progress of our state.

“What are we doing to hand over this state to our children? Do we hand over confusion, misunderstanding and enmity to our children because of somebody’s personal interest?”

The Bayelsa helmsman said his administration was working hard to consolidate on development efforts in order for the state to rise above prevailing challenges in all ramifications.

Commenting on some ongoing projects, Diri expressed the optimism that the 630-metre bridge across the River Nun at Angiama in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area would be completed in the first quarter of this year, just as the government was expediting work on the Nembe-Brass road project.

He explained that completing the Nembe-Brass road was not feasible this year, but that the first phase, being handled by his administration, would get to a point where boats could be boarded to Brass in under 20 minutes.

On electricity, he described the acquisition of the state’s 60mw gas turbines as the first in the country, noting that the government was doing everything possible to ensure it provided the enabling environment for the economy to thrive.

He also appreciated the clergy, Bayelsans, security personnel, and other sympathisers from within and outside the state for their support, goodwill and show of love that ensured the peaceful burial of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Diri again stated that there was no problem with his late deputy following his defection to the APC.

He, however, explained that Ewhrudjakpo did not inform him before going to court for fear of impeachment, and that he later apologised and agreed to withdraw the case.

“Nobody could have impeached him (Ewhrudjakpo) if I did not approve of it,” he stated.

In a sermon, General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, urged the congregation to recognise and appreciate the awesome love and power of God and worship Him accordingly.

The renowned cleric lauded the state government for sustaining the monthly praise night and prayed to God that the Prosperity Government will finish strong.