Defeated Zamfara Pdp Candidate Defects To Apc

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Muhammad Lawal, who lost the just-concluded Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly byeelection in Zamfara State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Lawal Kurya, has dumped his party for the APC. However, events took a dramatic turn, culminating in what election pundits describe as self-realization, when the PDP candidate in the said election decided to join the APC, having realized that the PDP had lost popularity in Kaura Namoda South and his ward, Kurya Madaro. Declaring his loyalty to the APC at a crowded event organized by Hon Yazid Shehu Danfulani Project, which was held at the Taula Event Center, Gusau, Hon Muhammad Lawal Kurya Madaro said his exit from the PDP was informed by the lack of direction that characterized his former political party.

Lawal further pointed out that he realized that during the by-election, over 90 percent of the electorate, especially the youth, are APC supporters in spite of the fact that the PDP is in charge. He assured, too, that along with his supporters, they will work for the betterment and success of the APC in the state and beyond. Receiving the defectors led by Hon. Kurya Madaro, the state APC Publicity Secretary, Hon Yusuf Idris Gusau expressed happiness over the development, assuring that the APC will remain an elephant party to go for by the good people of Zamfara State.

The Publicity Secretary informed them that the APC would treat them equally with all other members without segregation and urged them to remain good citizens and law-abiding to attract more members.