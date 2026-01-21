Nigerian content creator Eddie Bliss has issued a public apology to Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family following the withdrawal of a defamation case that led to her release from police custody.

Bliss admitted that she shared unverified information sourced from an online blog without confirming its authenticity.

According to her, the post caused emotional distress to Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Henry Okojie, prompting the legal action.

In a video message shared on her page, Eddie Bliss expressed deep regret over her actions, acknowledging the harm caused to the Okojie family.

She also thanked Mercy Johnson for showing leniency by withdrawing the complaint, describing the gesture as life-changing for her and her family.

Bliss later reinforced her apology in a caption accompanying the video, appreciating the actress’s kindness and asking for forgiveness over the inconvenience caused.

The content creator was initially arrested after Mercy Johnson reported the matter to the police, stressing that she would not tolerate the spread of false and damaging claims about her family.

However, the actress later decided to drop the case after appeals from concerned individuals, choosing reconciliation over prolonged legal action.

The incident has reignited conversations around responsible social media use and the consequences of spreading unverified information online.