Defamation Suit: Court Dismisses VeryDarkMan’s Objection

A Lagos High Court in Ikeja in Tuesday ordered social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan to pay the sum of ₦200, 000 as fine after dismissing his preliminary objections to the ₦1 billion defamation suit filed against him by human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Fimisola Azeez held that the applications lacked merit and consequently awarded a total cost of ₦200,000 against VeryDarkMan, ₦100,000 each in favour of Femi and Folarin Falana. The judge also directed the defendant is to immediately file his defence in both suits.

It would be recalled that the Falanas are seeking redress over a video published by VeryDarkMan on September 24, 2024.

According to the claimants, the video was defamatory and injurious to their reputation, and they are each claiming ₦500 million in damages, bringing the total claim to ₦1 billion.

However, at the hearing, Femi Falana was represented by his lawyers, Ernest Olawanle and Femi Akinyemi, while his son, Folarin, was present in court. VDM was absent but was represented by his counsel, Marvin Omorogbe.

In their suits, the claimants alleged that VDM made libellous, scandalous, and defamatory remarks targeting them in his video. They are asking the court to declare the publication defamatory and to issue a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, or any associates from making or distributing similar statements in the future.

They further requested an order compelling VDM to publish a public apology on all his social media platforms and in a national newspaper.

VDM, in response, had filed a preliminary objection seeking to dismiss the suits for lack of jurisdiction. He argued that the Lagos High Court did not have the authority to entertain the matter, claiming the alleged offences were committed outside its jurisdiction.

However, the claimants filed a counter-affidavit along with a written address, urging the court to reject the objection.

Justice Azeez ruled in their favour, dismissed VDM’s application, and ordered him to respond to the substantive defamation claims.

The judge then adjourned the case to July 8 for mention and to allow the defendant to file his statement of defence.

