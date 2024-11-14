Defamation Suit Against VeryDarkMan Adjourned To January 2025

Share

The defamation lawsuit filed against social media activist, Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) by renowned Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, popular Nigerian musician, Falz has been adjourned to January 23, 2025, for hearing of preliminary objections.

The case, filed by the Falanas, accused VeryDarkMan of defamation following a video that circulated on social media some months back.

This was temporarily delayed on Thursday at the Ikeja High Court after the court noted issues with the originating process.

Counsel for the claimants, Muiz Banire (SAN), informed the court that although the originating process had been filed, it was not properly done before the court.

He requested an adjournment to allow for the filing of necessary administrative processes.

In response, the defense counsel, Mr. Marvin Omorogbe, argued that the writ of summons was invalid, as it bore the same suit number as the preemptive remedy proceedings, which had already concluded.

Omorogbe called for the case to be struck out, stating that the writ was improperly filed.

Justice Matthias Dawodu, after hearing the arguments, struck out the motion filed on October 18 by the claimants and noted the issues with the writ.

The judge adjourned the matter to January 23, 2025, for a hearing of the preliminary objections and further proceedings.

This adjournment adds another twist to the high-profile defamation case, which has attracted significant media attention due to the prominence of the individuals involved.

