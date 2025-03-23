Defamation: Okpebholo Demands Apology From Two PDP Chieftains

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a five-day ultimatum to Chris Osa Nehikhare, the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and a chieftain of the party, Shadrach Udugbai, demanding an unreserved apology over what he described as defamatory remarks made by them on various media platforms.

Nehikhare was accused of making unsubstantiated allegations against the Governor through a press release on March 19, 2025, titled: “Edo PDP Condemns Okpebholo’s N200m Bribery Ploy to Buy Defection of Each Member… Reckless Misappropriation of State Resources.”

In the statement, he alleged that Governor Okpebholo had summoned all Councillors from the 18 Local Councils of Edo State in a desperate attempt to woo them with ₦2 million each to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, Udugbai was accused of making defamatory remarks while appearing on “This Morning on ITV”, a program aired on Benin-based Independent Television (ITV) on March 13, 2025.

During the broadcast, he alleged that Governor Okpebholo bribed three PDP members in the Edo State House of Assembly with ₦200 million each to defect to the APC.

A pre-action notice, signed by the Governor’s legal representatives, Blessing Agbomhere, Esq., and Taiwo Elizabeth Olorunfemi, Esq., both of Blessing Agbomhere and Partners and sighted by Sunday Telegraph, stated that the defamatory comments suggested that the Governor is a dishonourable man who engages in bribery and corruption and mismanages Edo State’s resources.

It also implied that he is a dishonest politician who relies on corrupt practices to achieve his goals and is unfit to govern Edo State or hold any public office.

The legal team lamented that the wide circulation of the press release and television interview, including their distribution on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, amplified the impact of the defamatory remarks, causing significant reputational harm to Governor Okpebholo.

They further asserted that the allegations were completely false and a calculated attempt to tarnish the Governor’s hard-earned reputation.

Governor Okpebholo has been adjudged by well-meaning Edo indigenes and Nigerians as one of the few state governors managing public funds prudently.

Before becoming Governor, he was a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he performed his legislative duties impeccably, leading to his nomination as the APC governorship candidate, a position he now occupies.

The Lawyers also stressed that Governor Okpebholo has never been arrested, charged, or convicted of any financial impropriety in Nigeria or elsewhere and has never engaged in bribery or other corrupt practices.

They argued that it is difficult to understand why the Governor’s name should feature in what appears to be an attempt to address defections within the PDP.

According to them, the only reasonable conclusion is that the statements were intended to subject the Governor to public ridicule and damage his reputation in the eyes of society.

Governor Okpebholo further said that since the publication and broadcast of the defamatory remarks, he has been inundated with calls from friends, political associates, and concerned Nigerians locally and in the diaspora, inquiring about the allegations—causing him great distress, hurt, and humiliation.

As a remedy, the Governor’s legal team has demanded that the PDP chieftains retract the defamatory statements and publish the retraction on the same platforms where the allegations were made.

They must also issue a letter of apology to the Governor, to be published in two major newspapers circulating in Edo State and nationwide.

The retraction and apology must also be published on all social media platforms where the original statements were circulated.

The PDP chieftains have been given five days from the receipt of the notice to comply or face legal action.

