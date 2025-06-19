Defamation: Natasha Pleads Not Guilty, Granted N50m Bail

Share

Justice Chizoba Orji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday, June 19, granted suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a ₦50m bail after she pleaded not guilty to alleged defamation

The female lawmaker was granted bail with one surety, who must have a landed property in Abuja and must be a responsible resident of the FCT

The judge adjourned the case to September 23, 2025 for trial.



READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that the lawmaker was arraigned by the Federal Government on three counts bordering on alleged defamation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The government accused the Senator of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, laws of the federation, 1990. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

Share