Defamation: Natasha Arrives In Court For Arraignment

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently suspended and represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Thursday arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)High Court in Maitama, Abuja, for her arraignment on charges of alleged defamation.

New Telegraph reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan entered the courtroom at approximately 10:30 AM, ahead of the session scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM, as she awaited the arrival of the presiding judge.

It would be recalled that the charge was filed by Mohammed Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, on behalf of the Federal Government against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In the criminal charge, designated as CR/297/25, the Federal Government accuses Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the sole defendant, of making defamatory statements about Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a live television broadcast.

The charge identifies Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as nominal complainants.

It alleges that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed Bello had conspired with Akpabio to plan her assassination, disguising it as a mob attack or local incident outside Abuja.

According to the Federal Government, these allegations were made during a live broadcast on Channels Television’s Politics Today on April 3, 2025.

