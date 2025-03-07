Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Sues Verydarkman For N1.1bn

Share

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has filed a lawsuit against social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), for alleged defamation. Last month, in a series of Instagram posts, VDM accused Chinwo of diverting funds from shows without remitting them to her former label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.

The social media critic also claimed that Chinwo violated contractual agreements with the label before parting ways. In the lawsuit dated March 3 and seen by this medium, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Chinwo’s lawyer, accused VDM of making “libelous, malicious, spiteful, malevolent, and grossly defamatory statements that impugn the image and character” of the singer.

Olajengbesi argued that VDM, who was not personally involved in the dispute between Chinwo and EeZee Tee, falsely portrayed the singer in a damaging and biased manner.

“The claimant avers that she has neither had any form of relationship with the defendant nor was the defendant involved in the issue between the claimant and EeZee T in any material particular,” he said.

“The claimant avers that the statements which the defendant made in the videos he published his Instagram page were as though the defendant was personally involved in the issues between the claimant and EeZee T.

“However, these statements were not only false but damning and injurious to the claimant’s public image and reputation.” According to court documents, Chinwo is seeking N1 billion in general damages, N100 million in punitive and aggravated damages, and an additional N25 million to cover the cost of the lawsuit.

The singer also requested that the court order VDM to delete the alleged defamatory posts, issue a public apology, and publish retractions in four national newspapers for 14 consecutive days.

The feud between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Concept began when she left the label. She accused Onyedikachukwu of exploiting her and diverting approximately $345,000 from her digital platforms and events without disclosing the transactions and remitting her share.

Onyedikachukwu, popularly called EeZee Tee, denied the allegations, but Chinwo maintained that she was a victim of contract fraud. The record label boss responded by calling for an audit amid allegations of financial misconduct.

