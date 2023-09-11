Defamation: Kwara Court Rules It Has Jurisdiction To Hear Case

An Upper Area Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has ruled that it has jurisdiction to try a defamation case brought against Azeez Adegbola aka Tani Olohun, and Chief Ademola Olawoore, Oluwo Nla of Tede.

The Court, presided over by Mr. Sunday Adeniyi, on Monday ruled that it has jurisdiction to try the case, adding that the charges brought against the two defendants were different from what was preferred against them at the Kwara state Magistrate Court, while the complainants in the two cases were different.

After the ruling by the Court, the two defendants were immediately arraigned before the Court on fresh charges and their plea was taken.

The duo were slammed with conspiracy, disturbance of Public Peace, inciting disturbance, criminal defamation of character, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace contrary to sections 96,113,114,391,399 of the Penal Code law of Nigeria.

The complaint was filed before the Court by A. A. Abolaji Ajasa and Co. on behalf of Alfa Okutagidi of number 105, Pakata Road, Ilorin, Kwara state.

The prosecution alleged that Tani Olohun made a video where he maliciously claimed that the late Okutagidi’s father who was a prominent Islamic Scholar in Kwara state and who made historic contributions to Islamic Teaching and Literature across Yoruba land sought spiritual assistance from Osun deity during his lifetime which he posted on his Facebook on July 1, 2023.

He further alleged that Tani Olohun also posted in the video that the complainant who succeeded his father also consulted Osun worshipers for spiritual assistance for his childless wife to which Osun deity gave his wife a child.

He also alleged that Oluwo Nla in another video with Tani Olohun conspired that the late father of the complainant had many idols during his lifetime which he used to worship, adding that he learned of this when he was a student under the late cleric.

The prosecution led by Umar Imam said the video had generated controversy in the country caused embarrassment to Okutagidi and made people hate him.

The two defendants in separate pleas denied the allegations.

The defense counsel led by Mr. Ademola Banks urged the Court to grant his clients bail in liberal terms, saying that the offense is ordinarily bailable while they were ready to provide suitable surety.

However, the prosecuting counsel opposed the bail for the defendants, adding that they would escape to the neighbouring countries if they were allowed to go home.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Sunday Adeniyi, told the counsel to file a written motion before the Court for the release of the two defendants.

The case was adjourned till September 20, 2023, for further hearing.