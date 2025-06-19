Defamation: Heavy Security In FCT High Court Ahead Of Natasha’s Arraignment

Share

Police operatives took over security arrangements at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday in anticipation of the arraignment of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on charges of defamation.

New Telegraph gathered that over 200 police personnel have been stationed in strategic locations, including the court premises.

Armed with various weapons, they were deployed to prevent any potential threats to peace in the area before, during, and after the arraignment.

READ ALSO

At the time of this report, supporters of former Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello had filled the courtroom, waiting for the arraignment scheduled for 11 a.m.

Although Senator Natasha had not yet arrived, her sympathizers, led by former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili and other human rights activists, were already present in court.

It would be recalled that Natasha is set to be arraigned on a three-count charge of defamation brought against her by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Share