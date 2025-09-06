Defamation: Firm, Haske Demand Retraction From Publication

The management of AA&R Investment Group and its Group Managing Director, Mr. Abdullahi Bashir Haske, have formally demanded a retraction and a public apology from The Africa Report (Jeune Afrique Media Group) for what they term a series of “false and defamatory” articles.

The publications, released on August 22, 25, and 27, 2025, alleged Mr. Haske and his aviation subsidiary, Mars Aviation Limited, were involved in money laundering, political financing, and improper dealings with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

In a statement issued through their Legal Counsel, Banwo & Ighodalo, the group refuted the allegations point by point.

They clarified that Haske is not a fugitive, confirming he honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on July 23, 2025, was released on administrative bail, and is currently abroad for medical treatment, stating that his inability to attend a subsequent EFCC meeting was attributed solely to these medical reasons.

The statement further detailed that Mars Aviation Limited is a fully operational company that has provided private jet and helicopter services to the NNPC and other clients under valid contracts since 2018.

The company asserted that all payments received from the NNPC are legitimate and represent fair consideration for services rendered, with no connection to political activities.

Emphatically distancing Haske’s business endeavours from his family connections, the notice stated he does not conduct business with his father-in-law, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, nor participate in his political affairs.

The statement highlighted Haske’s credentials as a respected entrepreneur who built a diversified conglomerate with nine subsidiaries before the age of 40 and who holds the traditional title of Ciroma-Ganye of Adamawa.

Through their lawyers, Haske and Mars Aviation have demanded The Africa Report retract the publications across all platforms, issue a public apology, and pay the sum of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as compensation for reputational damage.

The notice concluded that failure to comply will result in appropriate legal action in Nigeria and other jurisdictions.

Speaking on the matter, Haske stated: “The reports are entirely false and deeply hurtful, not just to me but to my family, colleagues, and business partners. My life’s work has been about building Nigerian enterprises that create jobs, empower young people, and contribute to our economy. I remain committed to this vision and will not be distracted by attempts to tarnish my reputation.”

The group affirmed that AA&R Investment Group, with over 100 employees and investments across five industries, continues to operate from a position of strength despite the reports.