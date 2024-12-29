Share

A human rights advocate and author, Dele Farotimi has expressed his undeniable heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support during his recent detention amid defamation allegations.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Farotimi was remanded for 21 days by the Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti over alleged “Criminal Defamation” of Senior Advocate, Afe Babalola in his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.

He regained his freedom on December 24 after the court granted him bail of ₦30 million.

In an emotional interview following his release, Farotimi shed tears while acknowledging the solidarity shown by Nigerians, regardless of tribal or religious differences.

“We stopped being humans because we became Nigerians.

“They divided us and we fell for it. You spoke for me because you would not see me as a Yoruba man,” he said.

“You would not see me as a Christian, you spoke for me. Because you said, Nigeria could not happen to me.

“You found your voices, I became you and we could not be silenced in our collective.”

Meanwhile, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) rejected a petition by Emmanuel Chambers, Afe Babalola’s law firm, seeking Farotimi’s disbarment for alleged unethical conduct.

LPDC Chairman Isaq Bello clarified that the allegations were linked to Farotimi’s role as an author and not his professional conduct as a lawyer.

