Defamation: Farotimi Meets Bail Conditions, Released From Correctional Center

…as activist sets free from Remand

The Federal High Court and the Ekiti State Magistrate Court have granted the application of the human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi.

Farotimi on Tuesday, December 24, was set free from the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Farotimi’s legal counsel while confirming his release said the Human Rights Lawyer has fulfilled his bail conditions.

“Yes, the rights activist has just been released this morning after meeting the bail conditions from the Federal High Court and the Ekiti State Magistrate Court. He is currently on his way to Lagos.

“He will be reuniting with his family today, as you are aware the next adjournment is February 15, 2025,” the source disclosed.

“The next lines of action will be revealed during the next adjournment date, but what I need to tell you now is that the Lagos-based lawyer has been released from prison.”

Farotimi had been remanded in custody over allegations of defamation contained in his book titled Nigeria and Its Criminal Judicial System. In the 105-page publication.

The activist accused legal luminary and elder statesman, Afe Babalola (SAN), of bribery and corruption within the judiciary.

The allegations, which led to a petition against him, are being tried at a court in Ado-Ekiti. At the resumed hearing of the case, Chief Magistrate Adebayo Adeosun granted Farotimi bail.

In his ruling, Adeosun stated that the activist could no longer remain in custody, setting bail at ₦30 million with two sureties. He specified that one of the sureties must be a resident of Ekiti with a landed property within the magisterial district, supported by relevant documentation.

The court also directed Farotimi to surrender his international passport and prohibited him from granting interviews to the media. The case was adjourned to February 13, 2025, for the commencement of the hearing.

