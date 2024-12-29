Share

Following his recent release from Police detention amid a defamation allegation, a Nigerian human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has vowed to continue his fight for justice.

Farotimi, who was arrested and detained over a defamation suit filed by legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, shared a stirring message on his social media platform on Sunday signalling his readiness for the challenges ahead.

“I am strong enough to rumble unruffled against principalities and powers, but I am human enough to retain the capacity to shed tears of joy in appreciation of the grace of God, expressed in the concerted efforts of fellow victims.

“My battle axes are newly sharpened, my guns primed, I am ready to war,” Farotimi wrote.

The legal suit stems from allegations in Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, where he critically examines the flaws within Nigeria’s judiciary.

His arrest and detention sparked widespread condemnation from activists and civil society groups, who described the actions as an attempt to silence dissent and stifle free speech.

After fulfilling stringent bail conditions, including a ₦30 million bond, Farotimi was released. However, he has reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for systemic reforms in Nigeria.

His recent statement reflects a readiness to tackle the legal battles ahead, viewing the experience as a catalyst for his continued fight against injustice.

Farotimi’s declaration has reignited conversations on freedom of expression and the need for reform in Nigeria’s legal and political systems.

His supporters have praised his courage, with many rallying around his call for unity and resilience in the face of oppression.

As the legal proceedings progress, Farotimi remains undeterred, using his platform to highlight systemic issues and advocate for a more just and equitable society.

