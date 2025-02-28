Deeper Unveils Dark Family Secrets In New Africa Magic Series

Share

Some stories are meant to entertain, while others make you uncomfortable in the best way possible. ‘Deeper’, the three-part Africa Magic original, falls into the latter category. This isn’t your typical Nollywood cautionary tale where good and evil are neatly packaged into digestible lessons.

Instead, Deeper forces you to sit with the discomfort of moral ambiguity, watching as a seemingly perfect family unravels under the weight of secrets, desperation, and greed. At the centre of this storm are David (Ozzy Agu) and Adelu Olurin (Anee Icha), a couple whose love story initially seems like something out of a fairy tale.

In fact, they appear so perfect that Adelu’s friend Doyin wistfully says, “I just want what you guys have… a good husband and a happy family.” But the illusion is short-lived. Beneath their enviable life lies financial ruin, concealed debts, and a looming tragedy neither of them sees coming.

Here’s where Deeper excels: it doesn’t shy away from exploring the moral gymnastics people perform to justify their greed. It doesn’t frame David as a purely evil man; rather, it shows how the fear of losing status, power, and control can turn an otherwise decent person into a monster. David’s choice of sacrifice is both predictable and devastating.

Instead of turning on his family (at least, not directly), he reconnects with an ex-lover, Digiola, who is blissfully unaware of the dark fate awaiting her.

What follows is a scene so brutal that it shifts the tone of the entire series. Anee Icha delivers an unforgettable performance here. You feel every ounce of her heartbreak, confusion, and revulsion.

The show doesn’t just tell us she’s in shock— it makes us feel it, forcing us to sit with the horror of her realisation. Deeper isn’t just about David’s descent into darkness. It’s about a culture where greed is so deeply embedded that even the young aren’t exempt.

