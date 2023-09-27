Deeper Life Woman Petitions Police Over Sexual Harassment, Assault by Her Boss

A member of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Mrs Grace Bassey, who works as a Secretary with a senior officer of Salvation Army, has written a petition against her boss, Lt Col Christian Omerebere Azubuike, for allegedly fondling her breasts and physically attacking her in the office when she rebuffed his advances.

The incident allegedly took place on August 4, at the Salvation Army, Nigerian Territory, Headquarters at Onipanu area of Lagos State.

Mrs Bassey who had reported the incident to the Territorial Public Relations Secretary (TPRS), Major Daniel Ekong, who allegedly pleaded with her not to escalate the matter and gave her N10,000 to treat herself, however, decided to damn the consequences and wrote a petition against her boss even as she reported the matter at Onipanu Police Station. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said that the accused was arrested and granted bail, but that the parties would be moved to the Gender Unit of the State Police Command.

According to Mrs Bassey in her petition: “On the 11th of August, I forwarded the hard copy of the letter to the authority. The slap incident happened on the 4th of August. I then discovered that the Territorial Commander wanted to cover up the whole thing. He started threatening me, asking why I wrote the letter.”