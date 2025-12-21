Victims’ families, and survivors of the 2012 gun attack on Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite, near Okene, in Kogi State, have commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for re-arresting and accelerating the arraignment of the suspected mastermind of the incident, Abdulmalik Obadaki.

Sunday Telegraph reports that on the morning of August 7, 2012, three men armed with AK-47 assault rifles opened fire on a Bible Study session of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Otite.

At the end of the attack, believed to have been carried out by the Ansaru terrorist group, 15 worshippers lay dead, four others later died from injuries they sustained during the attack, while many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

After the Okene church attack, Obadaki reportedly led a gang that raided five commercial banks in Uromi, Edo State, killed several persons, and carted away huge sums of cash.

However, the suspect/ accused person was trailed and arrested by security forces and remanded at the Kuje Prison, but escaped shortly during the July 2022 jailbreak at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

On Saturday, November 15, the DSS announced that it had recaptured the fugitive Ansaru leader. Six days later, the secret police arraigned Obadaki before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a sixcount charge bordering on terrorism, conspiracy, aiding attacks, concealment of information, and escape from lawful custody.

Consequently, the victims, their families, survivors, as well as residents of the town, expressed satisfaction with what they described as the speed and vigour with which the new DSS leadership is prosecuting Obadaki, even as they affirmed their faith in the ability of the court to dispense justice.

Residents of Otite said they were happy with the DSS for re-arresting the Ansaru leader, and for the swiftness with which the secret police arraigned him, saying the moves showed that “the DSS has indeed changed.”