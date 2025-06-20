Deeper Life, CAN Insist On Reconciliation Over Demolished Church Building

Share

Representatives of the Deeper Life Bible Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have insisted on justice and reconciliation in the ongoing dispute over the controversial demolition of a church building in Surulere, Lagos, despite a subsisting court injunction.

The position was made known on Wednesday after a reconciliatory meeting between the church and Surulere Local Government Council officials, held at the council chairman’s office.

The property in question, a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church located at 36 Aina Street, Lawanson, was demolished by officials of Surulere Local Government in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), sparking outrage from the church and the Christian community.

The church said it had occupied the land legally and uninterrupted for 18 years and accused government agencies of harassment and disrespect for court orders.

Speaking to journalists after the over two-hour meeting attended by church officials, local government authorities, police officers, and legal representatives, Pastor Alfred Ogene of the Deeper Life Bible Church said discussions were “conciliatory and productive.”

“We looked at all that transpired, including previous meetings that culminated in the demolition of our church. Surulere LG is already erecting structures on the land,” Ogene said. “They admitted they went ahead with the demolition without exhausting the legal process. The meeting ended with a promise from the LG to get back to us, possibly in writing, with options for the way forward.”

Taiwo Kupolati, SAN, a legal adviser to the church, described the meeting as a step toward peace and justice.

“Our church building, which has stood for nearly 18 years, was demolished even while the matter was in court and an injunction had been granted. That court order was disregarded,” Kupolati said.

He noted that while the local council tried to shift responsibility to LASBCA, the timing of the demolition and the immediate commencement of new construction suggested collaboration.

“There’s clearly a clash of interest here. The local government had indicated interest in the land long ago, and soon after the demolition, construction of shops began. This points to a coordinated effort,” he said.

Kupolati added that the council chairman had promised to consult higher authorities and revert with concrete proposals.

“We’re hopeful the government will offer a peaceful and just resolution that allows our members to worship freely within the vicinity,” he said. “For now, no further construction is ongoing at the site.”

Christian Nwogu, a CAN representative, reiterated that the court had ruled in favour of the church, declaring it the rightful owner of the land.

“The court has restored the church to the demolished location,” he said. “Zone 2 representatives have also advised Surulere LG on the ruling, and discussions are ongoing.”

Following the demolition on May 26, 2025, Deeper Life Bible Church, through its legal representatives, Nojim Tairu & Co., condemned the act as part of “an alarming pattern of hostility” against its members.

As consultations continue, observers remain cautiously optimistic that a peaceful resolution will emerge—one that respects the rule of law, the sanctity of worship, and the fundamental rights of the congregation.

