…Deepens Global Push For Adire, African Fashion

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering support for creative platforms that empower designers, preserve cultural identity, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy, assuring that it will continue to collaborate with such platforms to do better.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson Awoyinka,who gave this assurance recently while hosting a high-level meeting with Her Majesty Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, alongside the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter.

The support she noted is aimed at giving spotlight to indigenous fashion and textiles designers and working towards spotlighting them on the global stage.

The strategic engagement, according to a release by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry, Adeoti Sobowale, focused on advancing the cultural and economic potential of Adire textiles, an iconic Yoruba fabric, as a major export and symbol of Nigeria’s rich heritage.

She emphasised that such partnerships are vital in amplifying African narratives and positioning Lagos as the heartbeat of fashion and creativity on the continent.

