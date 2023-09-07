Deepening Reforms In Govt-owned Enterprises

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to be chaired by Vice President, Mallam Kashim Shettima, is due for inauguration anytime soon. The apex body for privatisation programme, expectedly, will ensure both Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) adhere to their core mandates, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

In a span of four years- 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, data on privatisation proceeds remittance showed Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) realised over N130 billion from privatisation/ commercialisation and public assets reform. Every fiscal year from 2001, planners of the budget, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), factored privatisation proceeds as part of the expected revenue to fund budget provisions.

In 2020, for instance, the bureau was given a revenue target of N266.852 bil- lion to part fund 2020 N10 .5 trillion budget for the year; given N493 billion as privatisation proceed target in 2021. Similarly, in 2023, the BPE had N206.18 billion budget funding target for 2023 fiscal budget. The privatisation agency performs much greater tasks outside earning funds for funding the budget.

By statute of Public Enterprises (Privatisation and Commercialisation Act of 1999), which birthed BPE, the Act vests on its mandate to drive Federal Government’s programme of privatising public enterprises, sector reforms and liberalisation of key economic sectors especially the infrastructure sector and health sector.

Sector reforms

The dynamism of the public sector economy has changed over time with the government pulling out from direct management of business. Public sector reform consists of deliberate changes to the structures and processes of public sector organisations with the objective of getting them to run better mostly either by bringing private sector into its management or opening up for efficient administration.

The Bureau has the task of reforming enterprises and the Federal Gov- ernment has a stake. The public sector reform/liberalisation carried out by BPE in the telecoms sector in 2002 led to the dismantling of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL). The reform led to opening of the telecoms space, which birthed current telecoms firms – MTN, Glo, and internet and data service outlets. Ditto for the power sector.

The reforms of the power sector spearheaded by BPE broke the hitherto monopoly of the defunct Nigerian Electricity Power Authority (NEPA), paving the way for the private sector to take on some of the responsibilities hitherto wielded by NEPA. Today, the distribution value chain, generation are domicile with private sector players, Discos, Gencos, leaving only transmission value chain with the Federal Government.

The reforms and commercialisation of state owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its transformation into a commercial oriented outfit, Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPL) as is now known as a BPE reform. BPE carried out substantive reforms in other areas like the health sector, which it started shortly before the advent of COVID 19, about 2019. It engaged a consultant to help out.

The aim was to provide healthcare within out of pocket expenses. According to BPE, at least 80 per cent of the population are not covered by any form of insurance, health insurance, or the other. The Bureau in addition is doing a subtle reform in the education sector with a view to doubling the quality of education. The Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, gave a hint recently of plans to embark on an aggressive education reform campaign towards reclaiming the sector’s lost glory and repositioning it for contemporary challenges.

Okoh spoke recently in Lagos at the opening of the 15th edition of the Total School Support Seminar/ Exhibition (TOSSE), organised by a private educational institution- Edu- mark Consult. Okoh listed out challenges confronting the country’s educational sector, which include poor funding, inadequate facilities and infrastructure deficits. He noted that existing facilities, especially at the tertiary level, both public and private, were grossly inadequate, especially when compared to the number of qualified candidates seeking admission every year.

MOFI, BPE responsibilities

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) was established in 1959 as a platform to take charge of all investments made by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Though moribund and ineffective over the years, MOFI manages a significant portfolio of Federal Government’s investments, spanning a wide variety of asset classes, including corporate assets, financial assets, fixed assets, mineral and intangible assets, cash-flow-generating transactions.

MOFI is custodian of Federal Government’s dividends. As the government investment vehicle, MOFI receives declared proceeds on Federal Government’s investment. It remained ineffective years back until recently when the immediate past government of former President Muhammadu Buhari breathed efficiency and effectiveness into it.

Under direct supervision of immediate past Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Federal government restructured and constituted a new board for the investment vehicle as part of overall measures to revive over N30 trillion non-performing assets and boost government revenue. Buhari approved the appointment of members of the board and the executive management team of the new MOFI, in order to commence the execution of its mandate. The constituted part-time board members are Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, Chairman.

“The non-executive directors are Permanent Secretaries, Finance and Petroleum. Accountant-General of the Federation, and representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Others are Mr. Olawale Edun, Hajiya Fatima Mede, Ike Chioke, Muhammad Nda; and Barrister Al- heri Bulus Nyako. Executive management consists of Dr. Armstrong Katang as CEO, Eric Ojo, Executive Director, Port- folio, Sani Yakubu, Executive Director, Investment, and Oluwafemi Owonubi, Executive Director, Risk.

A reinvigorated MOFI

However, it appears a newer MOFI is straying outside its traditional mandate of receiving government dividends in government businesses to ‘usurping ‘ core responsibility of BPE vested with the law of divesting government stake or selling government assets. Last month, August 15, 2023, precisely, a report by Bloomberg quoted Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, Armstrong Takang, ad disclosing the government’s plan to sell its stakes in Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL) and 19 other strategic businesses where the government has control- ling stakes.

He stated that the agency was considering options including strategic sales and initial public offerings and aims to implement the plan within 18 months. He noted that some of the entities needed the private sector to take controlling shares and the major consideration for the government is to create value rather than retain control.

“It is better for us to own 49 percent of a high-performing entity than 90% of an entity that is underperforming,” Bloomberg quoted Takang ss saying. Plans were put on by the Federal Government for the concessioning or selling of about 27 national assets. The assets included Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, the National Integrated Power Projects in Olorunsogo, Calabar II, Benin (located at Ihorbor), Omotosho II, Geregu II plants, all the hydropower plants across the country, including Oyan, Lower Usuma, Katsina-Ala, and Giri plants – all to be turned in to assets with a view to generating money in some ways to the Federal Government.

Until the BPE Act is reviewed otherwise by the National Assembly, authority to reform the public sector, divest government assets via either commercialisation, concessioning; outright privatisation or divestment of government stakes in businesses resides with the privatisation agency. MOFI’s mandate is to hold the government’s assets in trust for Nigerians. The two have distinct responsibilities.

NCP mandate

National Council on Privatisation (NCP) is charged with overseeing privatisation and commercialisation of public enterprises. NCP is the apex supervisory organ for privatisation programme, while BPE is the Secretariat. Statutorily, NCP is headed by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while Minister of Finance and others, CBN governor, Minister for Justice and others are members.

NCP has been dissolved under the immediate past government headed by Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo while a new NCP to be headed by the current Vice President, Mallam Kashim Shettima, is yet to be inaugurated. Hopefully, the NCP will delineate responsibility of MOFI and BPE for each to stick to its mandate to avoid encroachment. “MOFI is in charge of Federal Government assets.

Its sale either by outright privatisation, commercialisation or by concession or assets re- form is vested in BPE,” a Presidency source explained to this medium. “Whatever anomaly that has happened will be resolved by NCP chaired by the Vice President, and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, as NCP Vice Chairman. “A new NCP is expected to be inaugurated soon. Edun is statutorily Vice Chairman, NCP. It will be resolved for a seamless relationship,” he assured.

Last line

For optimum efficiency and performance in state owned enterprises, the government should encourage MOFI and BPE to stick to their core mandates and work mutually for the overall development of the economy.