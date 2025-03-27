Deepening Executive, Legislative Bond For Economic Growth

Share

To achieve economic growth of inclusivity, one that benefits all Nigerians, the executive and legislative arms of government must synergise in handling various bills. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The executive and legislative arms of government are the two most critical organs making up the government. The third is the judiciary. By the doctrine of separation of power, relevant sections of the Nigerian constitution make each arm independent of one another.

However, the constitution does not abhor collaboration among them in achieving good governance. Rather than collaborate and work seamlessly to achieve the desired goal— provide good governance and economic growth—the executive and legislative arms are often not on the same page.

Some bills emanating from the executive arm are not properly communicated to the understanding of the legislature. In most cases, the bills end up not getting the urgent treatment they deserve.

For instance, frequent breaches of the extant laws by heads of governmentowned enterprises (GOEs) account for delays in passing their budgets by the National Assembly.

Fostering cordial relationships

To ensure a harmonious relationship between the legislature and executive arms, the Federal Ministry of Finance, last week, convened a two-day high-level interactive session with members of the National Assembly and heads of agencies.

The event, themed: “Strengthening Collaboration for Sustainable Financial Management and National Development,” was attended, among others, by ministers, senators, members of the House of Representatives, the Head of Service of the Federation, retired and serving top civil servants, and high-ranking officials of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

The lead speaker was a former senator and presidential adviser and liaison to the National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang. He presented the keynote address at the event.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who declared open the interactive session virtually, emphasised on unity in fiscal management. Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards asset optimization and increased private-sector investment.

“This event demonstrates our commitment to strengthening cooperation in financial governance,” he stated. The minister added that through closer collaboration, “we are refining budgetary processes, increasing transparency, and ensuring better resource allocation to drive long-term economic stability.”

Edun assured that with a clear roadmap for achieving sustainable growth and development, what was required was a partnership with the legislative arm of government to birth economic prosperity.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy will attain and surpass growth projections.

She said the economy was projected to grow by seven per cent in 2025, saying it surpassed the initial target projection of 4.6 per cent set in the 2025 budget.

She attributed the growth to the effectiveness of the economic reforms, the vibrancy of the business ecosystem, and strategic initiatives undertaken to stimulate key sectors, with the government aiming to crowd in private sector investment as the primary engine of sustainable growth.

“As we forge ahead, I call on all stakeholders to join hands with the government to drive sustainable growth and development. Let us work together to create a brighter future for Nigeria.

We owe it to ourselves, our children, and generations to come,” Dr. Doris UzokaAnite said. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, assured that the ministry would continue to provide an enabling environment for the successful implementation of the policies and programs of the Federal Government in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

She assured that the senior management staff of the Ministry would continue to deploy their wealth of experience in driving the Ministry’s development priorities.

In her presentation, the SSA to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Coordinating Unit, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, urged the civil service to streamline work processes and promote accountability, meritocracy, professionalism, loyalty, and efficiency.

Speaking on behalf of the Senators present at the event, Senator Osita Ngu assured that the legislative arm of government would continue to collaborate with the executive in order to ensure the realisation of the policy objectives of government for the good of all Nigerians.

In their contributions, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and his Senate Committee on Finance counterpart, Senator Musa Sani, called for greater collaboration between all arms of government for effective service delivery and development.

Case for GOEs budgets

The lead speaker, Senator Enang, frowned at the situation GOEs presented and defended their individual budgets at the National Assembly.

He said GOE’s budgets should be contained in the budgets of their respective supervising ministries.

Citing sections 21 & 22 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, Enang stated that the Act provided that the budget of the government-owned corporations or agencies by whatever name called shall be submitted to the minister, who will cause the same to be attached as part of the draft Appropriation Bill to be submitted to the National Assembly.

However, he frowned on a situation where such a provision is flouted

To achieve a robust and healthier economy that guarantees inclusivity of over 250 million Nigerians, both the executive and legislative arms need to be on the same page

by government-owned agencies that submit their budgets separate from the National Budget presented by the President.

He also noted that their budgets were also supposed to be considered and approved alongside the entire national budget and not approved separately by the finance/appropriation committees on a later date.

Enang, who vehemently condemned the activities of the agencies, said they now operate as if they were above the law. He called on the Edun and other supervising ministers to bring them under control.

At a panel discussion session, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, confirmed Enang’s concerns over the GOES, noting that since she was appointed minister in 2023, neither the agencies under her former ministry nor the ones under her supervision in her current portfolio presented their budgets to her.

Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed also corroborated this, noting that during his about four-year stay as a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, the GOES did not present their budgets to the finance ministers and called for adherence to extant laws.

Ahmed expressed concerns about the operations of the government owned companies, which always come up with high operational costs any time their revenue generation profile rises.

Contributing, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, called on the ministers to ensure compliance with relevant laws regarding their agencies under their supervision.

He advised that agencies that fail to toe the path of existing law by submitting to their supervising ministers should not have their budgets approved.

Enang urged Edun to rein in the GOEs as the coordinating minister of the economy. To ensure a harmonious relationship between the legislative and the executive, especially in the area of budget, Senator Enang advocated that the Ministry, together with the Ministry of Budget & Economic Development and the Budget Office of the Federation, should have an Economy Coordination Liaison Mission to the National Assembly.

He faulted the situation where several institutions have liaison officers or personnel, such as the Central Bank, Nigerian Deposit Insurance, NIMASA, Nigeria Ports Authority, etc., to monitor and drive bills and measures they want passed or opposed if conflicting with their mandate.

He said: “The entirety of this economy sector liaison personnel of these economy sector institutions should mandatorily, at the directive and compulsion of the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, upon instruction to their respective Chief Executive Officers, be made to work under the Ministerial Liaison Mission, together with the finance and related committees of each chamber of the National Assembly, to avoid each of the institutions working in silos and delivering outcomes that endanger the national economy.”

As part of strengthening collaboration between executive and legislative, Senator Enang suggested that “the Ministers of Finance & Budget & Economic Development should apprise the government-owned enterprises that bills for any additional powers or indeed any amendment of their establishment acts should be proposed to the minister.

Proposed by the Minister at the Federal Executive Council and forwarded by Mr. President as an Executive Bill, with sanctions for otherwise.

“That the Ministry should establish a Legislative Liaison Department or office under the Legal Department to close this process.

This will prevent the government and the Ministry of the Economy from losing control of the economic coordination tools.

“The minister and ministry should endeavor to attend hearings on bills capable of having an impact on the economy when passed, whether invited or not and whether under your ministry or not,” Etang said among several of his recommendations.

He concluded by suggesting that

Chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on Finance as Lead should arrange a meeting between the leadership of each chamber and the Minister of Finance to appraise them on the state of the budget 2025.

He submitted that (1) the 2025 budget laid on the floor by Mr. President has only been passed in part and transmitted for assent. And that, the budget of the government-owned enterprises that were laid out by Mr. President are still pending.

(2) That action be taken to get them passed on the floor of each chamber and harmonized for transmission to Mr. President for processing to the respective agencies.

(3) In course, Mr. President’s office will transmit to the Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and his brother, Minister of Budget, and perhaps the respective ministers with supervisory jurisdiction over the respective agencies to know the amount to be spent by each of them and the total financial outlay of the totality of funds budgeted by all to be spent on the economy and the implications thereof on his coordinating responsibilities on the economy.

Last line

To achieve a robust and healthier economy that guarantees inclusivity of over 250 million Nigerians, both the executive and legislative arms need to be on the same page.

