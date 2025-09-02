Deepening Cultural Dialogue Through Drama, Films

The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria recently hosted the public August edition of SAC On Screen, its periodic arts/film showcase, celebrating best of Korean performing arts, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Nigerians from all walks of life were recently at the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) to be a part of the August edition of it’s Seoul Arts Center (SAC) on Screen, a periodic film showcase celebrating Korean cinema.

Featuring a magical show stage performance, “the Illusion Masterpiece”, the Centre has once again demonstrated its determination to expose Nigerians to new aspects of Korean culture beyond K-pop and drama through diversity of genres, open more opportunities and deepen cultural dialogue between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea.

Unlike traditional film screenings, SAC on Screen offers Korean enthusiasts in Nigeria, access to Korea’s toptier performing arts including dance, opera, and theater – captured with cinematic quality.

Peep into illusion

Showcasing only the best selected content per time, the Illusion Masterpiece ” revolves around Eungyeol Lee, a world-class Korean illusionist, the first Asian magician to win the 1st place prize in the general magic category at the International Federation of Magic Societies (FISM), the so-called “World Cup of magicians.”

Eun-gyeol Lee, the first Korean national magician to perform in Las Vegas and perform on stages around the world, holds the honour of being the first, only, and most successful Grand Prix winner in Korea. He pioneered a new genre called ‘illusion’.

Mutual understanding

KCCN’s Administrative Officer, Chidinma Tobins during a chat with INSIDE ABUJA, noted that SAC On Screen was one of the means through which the KCCN gives Nigerians the opportunity to see and enjoy a part of Korean entertainment She explained that SAC on Screen was aimed at connecting Nigerians to Korea through theatrical plays and performances, musicals, stage and live performances.

Excited with the increasing fan base, she added that the various programmes by the KCCN including like SAC on Screen, have opened new doors for cultural dialogue between the Republic of Korea and Nigeria, as the KCCN continues to witness an increasing interest from Nigerian artists, students, and institutions who want to engage more deeply with Korean content.

According to Tobins, these exchanges goes beyond passive viewing to create opportunities for collaboration, creativity and mutual understanding between both countries. Commenting on “The Illusion Masterpiece,” she noted that the choice of a magic show over traditional stage performances was to explore diverse art forms that have a universal appeal.

“The decision to present a magic show was made to diversify our content and provide a lighter, more enjoyable experience. “By moving away from themes that are more serious, we hope to offer entertainment that encourages relaxation and laughter.

Additionally, the magician’s performance touched on various cultures from different continents, fostering connections and understanding between them,” she said.

Viewers’ opinion

It was 120 minutes of fun and excitement for viewers of “The Illusion Masterpiece,” Although when it first started, many were quite confused at what they had signed up for, it was 120 minutes of fun and excitement for viewers of “The Illusion Masterpiece.”

Amarachi Amushi a Korean enthusiast who was al.praises for the technical brilliance at display in the “Illusion Masterpiece,” said it took a whole lot of brilliance and mental work to have been able to pull such level of magical tricks. For Nimat Adama, the tricks which she described as “craftily mastered,” sparked some imaginations and blurred the line between reality and fantasy.

She noted that although viewers know it was deceptive art, it however looked too real to accept it was a deceptive visual or narrative experience. For Joshua Agi, “it looked too real, at some point I was confused and kept asking the guy seated close to me if it’s really magic or its real.

“Even though they were some parts of the show especially the rocket aspect where I convinced myself it was planted there prior to the show, he part that really got me wowed was those beautiful stories he told using different animal images by making shadows with his hands,” he said. “The magic display was really captivating and fun. It shows how the Korean Cultural Centre continues to foster a sense of balance and appreciation for diverse artistic expressions” Happiness Datak said.