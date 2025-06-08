Deepen Investments, Partnership With Nigeria, Rabiu Urges Britain, Allies

Share

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has urged Britain and its Western allies to deepen partnerships and increase investments in Nigeria, asserting that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are positioning the country prominently on the global economic map.

Rabiu made this appeal in an opinion piece recently published in the UK-based The Telegraph.

Referencing the ongoing global “tariff war” triggered by the United States, which has prompted countries worldwide to revisit trade deals, Rabiu said the recently signed Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) between the UK and Nigeria could become even more significant in this climate.

“As someone who has built multinational businesses across Africa, I know the vast opportunity the continent offers—particularly Nigeria, which alone accounts for a fifth of sub-Saharan Africa’s 1.2 billion people,” Rabiu wrote.

He, however, acknowledged that investment prospects in the region have long been undermined by internal policy missteps.

“Lowering barriers to trade is crucial, and for that, Britain’s ETIP looks prescient. However, investment and business potential will remain discounted as long as African nations cling to state intervention—from subsidies and price controls to exchange rate distortions—all of which have consistently bred dysfunction and economic instability. Fortunately, Nigeria has now decisively turned a corner, embracing market economics under a liberalising government,” he said.

Rabiu praised the British government’s evolving approach that now prioritizes trade over aid, a long-standing demand of many African nations. He described Nigeria as taking the lead in the continent’s economic transition.

“So many Nigerian administrations I have known have been hostage to economic events, doubling down time and again on state intervention rather than having the conviction to reform. This administration is proving different,” Rabiu stated.

“After two years of difficult reforms, Nigeria—under President Bola Tinubu—is now poised to fulfill the promise of its vast natural resources, a rapidly growing population of over 200 million people, and a strategic coastal location along the Gulf of Guinea.”

He also defended the government’s controversial decision to remove the fuel subsidy, acknowledging the inflationary impact but emphasizing the long-term benefits.

“Officially, fuel consumption in Nigeria has dropped by 40 to 50 percent. But that is not because Nigerians’ petrol use reduced by that amount. In reality, the country was subsidising the region, with cross-border fuel smugglers profiting from arbitrage,” he noted.

“The illegal trade was so blatant that on a visit to neighbouring Niger a few years ago, then-President Mohamed Bazoum even joked about it, thanking Nigeria for the cheap fuel. Though the move was politically unpopular, the subsidy had become unsustainable. Now, spending is being redirected toward development and infrastructure—laying the foundations for long-term growth.”

Rabiu also lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to allow the naira’s exchange rate to be determined by market forces, saying it has brought transparency and predictability to Nigeria’s business environment.

“Every two weeks, we used to make the 12-hour drive to Abuja to seek dollar allocations for imports—camping out at the Central Bank for three or four days. Now, I no longer need to go. I’ve met the new Governor only once in two years—because I haven’t had to,” he said.

“Monetary orthodoxy has finally arrived, bringing with it the liquidity that both domestic and foreign businesses depend on to smooth trade and de-risk investment.”

Rabiu emphasized that the separation of politics from economic management is gradually restoring confidence in Nigeria’s business climate, promising a more stable and fair investment environment for international partners.

