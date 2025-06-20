DeeOne Slams Kiddwaya Over His Reaction To Benue Killings

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, has slammed his colleague, Kiddwaya, over his reaction to the recent killings in Benue State.

New Telegraph recalls that few days after the tragic incident in Benue State, the billionaire’s son, took to social media to call on Nigerians to donate to his foundation to provide help to the victims in Benue.

Kiddwaya also stated that people could donate as low as ₦500 because every naira mattered to his foundation.

Reacting, DeeOne, took to his Instagram page in a post, urging Kiddwaya to admit to being broke instead of soliciting support on behalf of Benue citizens.

Speaking further, DeeOne recalled how Kiddwaya once paid $30,000 for a plate of jollof rice and lost €70,000 in Ibiza, but was unperturbed about it.

Deeone also claimed that Kiddwaya was only trying to be like social media critic, VeryDarkMan, after seeing that he made a lot of money with his NGO.

DeeOne said: “Kiddwaya, when are you going to confess to Nigerians that you’re broke? You don look am say ‘VDM make money from NGO, make I do NGO too’.

“It’s very bad o, you wey buy one plate of jollof rice and small plantain from Whitemoney, you bought it for $30,000. You wey according to you, misplace 70,000 euros for Ibiza, you no even cry, you dey tell us say ‘please be careful, the place is not so safe’, you no even worry about your money.

“Now e reach Benue people wey dey suffer, you dey beg the public for 500 naira to 500,000 naira. Are you seeing now that at the end of the day, this fake life, na una dey suffer am. By the way, if you want to do NGO scam, go and ask VDM, he understands the process.”

