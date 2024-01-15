DeeOne Reveals Only Ex-BBNaija Star Who Earn More Than Him

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and comedian, DeeOne has claimed that aside from host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, no former housemate earns more than him from events.

According to him, Tobi Bakre who is an ex-BBNaija star and Nollywood actor earns close to what he earns.

He made this statement known in a shared video via his Instagram page.

He said, “By the time you wake up this morning, I would have made N3 million. This morning I’m working for Coca-Cola at one of the most prestigious hotels in Lagos.

“In the history of BBNaija, nobody collects more money for events than me except Ebuka. The next person that charges close to what I charge is Tobi Bakre.”