Controversial Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Deeone has reportedly revealed evidence against social media critic, Verydarkman (VDM) following allegations he made on the Honest Bunch Podcast, which led to Nedu’s exit from the show.

Deeone’s alleged evidence comes hours after the comedian publicly pleaded with Nigerians to support Nedu, who was accused of having unprofessional relationships with women in the OAP industry.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Deeone accused VeryDarkMan of having sexual relationships with men at the Honest Bunch Podcast show.

However, this led to a lot of controversies resulting in Nedu’s exit from the show.

In a new development, Deeone who made his recent appearance on Naija FM, showed a video clip to the show’s host as supposed evidence against VDM.

However, he stated that he refrained from posting the video to avoid exposing an innocent person involved in the footage, arguing that doing so would make him just as guilty as VDM, whom he accused of ruining Nedu’s reputation.

DeeOne said: “Because of wetin I bring out to say this boy like men well-well, e pain am because e no believe say any Nigerian fit catch am.

“I dey criticize this guy say e dey like bring people down and this is what has happened to Nedu now.

“All because I wan to expose this boy, I go show that innocent man wey dey inside.”

Watch the video below;

