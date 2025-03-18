Deeone Blames VeryDarkMan As He Loses TikTok Account

Share

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone has taken to his social media page to express his frustration after losing his TikTok account.

Speaking on Tuesday, Deeone accused social media personality and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkman (VDM), of being responsible for the account’s permanent suspension.

Deeone claimed that VeryDarkMan, along with his fanbase known as “Ratels,” played a part in the unexpected loss.

He labelled VDM as disrespectful and manipulative, accusing him of using his influence to target him.

According to Deeone, VDM’s actions were the primary reason for his TikTok ban, and he won’t hesitate to call out the activist in a video post.

The comedian claimed that VDM had been playing games with him, stating that the activist had even gone as far as telling others that the government was backing his actions.

Deeone also asserted that VDM’s behaviour was damaging to innocent individuals and that he was determined to put an end to the manipulation.

