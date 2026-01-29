Popular Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Aderombi Adedayo, better known as DeeOne has been invited by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for a routine interview.

Confirming the development in a post shared on his verified X handle on Thursday, DeeOne said the meeting forms part of an ongoing inquiry and is strictly for fact-finding purposes.

Sharing a copy of the invitation letter from the Force Intelligence Department (FID), the comedian is expected to appear at the FID Annexe Office in Lagos on Monday, February 2.

Speaking further, DeeOne suggested that it may be connected to a video he recently shared online in which he commented on an incident involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a visit to Turkey.

He explained that his remarks were made from the perspective of an ordinary Nigerian expressing personal opinions.

“I saw something strange that happened in Turkey involving our President, our dear President, and I shared my views as an ordinary Nigerian. If this invitation is about the video I posted yesterday, I have received many calls and heard different opinions.

“Some people said Deeone was cyberbullying, that I should not have mentioned the President’s son or spoken about the President,” he said.