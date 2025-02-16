Deeone Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum To VeryDarkMan To Apologize To Nedu

Share

Amid the ongoing drama, the former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemate, DeeOne, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to social media critic, VeryDarkMan to apologize to popular Nigerian comedian and podcaster, Nedu or face exposure.

DeeOne gave this ultimatum in a post shared on his verified X handle on Sunday, vowing to reveal VeryDarkMan’s deepest secrets, including the identity of the person allegedly controlling him.

DeeOne warned: “VeryDarkMan, I give you 24 hours to apologize to Nedu. If not, I will expose all your darkest secrets and send them to Tunde Ednut so people can see the kind of person you truly are.”

