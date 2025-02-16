Deeone Gives 24-Hour Ultimatum To VeryDarkMan To Apologize To Nedu

Amid the ongoing drama, the former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemate, DeeOne, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to social media critic, VeryDarkMan to apologize to popular Nigerian comedian and podcaster, Nedu or face exposure.
DeeOne gave this ultimatum in a post shared on his verified X handle on Sunday, vowing to reveal VeryDarkMan’s deepest secrets, including the identity of the person allegedly controlling him.
DeeOne warned: “VeryDarkMan, I give you 24 hours to apologize to Nedu. If not, I will expose all your darkest secrets and send them to Tunde Ednut so people can see the kind of person you truly are.”
He further claimed that a hidden figure dictates VeryDarkMan’s actions, advising Tunde Ednut to be cautious when dealing with him.
DeeOne added; “You know there’s someone controlling you, and you relay messages to that person. Tunde doesn’t know this.”
“Tunde, from today, if you’re communicating with VeryDarkMan, ensure your calls remain professional. Be careful, so they don’t bring you down.”
“I have the proof because I was involved. If you don’t apologize to Nedu in the next 24 hours, I’ll expose everything,”
This development follows allegations by VeryDarkMan that Nedu solicited intimate favours from several women in exchange for helping them gain prominence.
Watch Video below;