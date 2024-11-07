Deeone Calls Out VeryDarkMan Over N200m NGO Donation

Share

Nigerian comedian, Deeone has called out social media critic, VeryDarkMan over ₦200 million NGO donation, demanding accountability.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan had recently launched an NGO for the purpose of advancing Nigeria’s education sector, which sought financial assistance.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, Deeone called for accountability from VeryDarkMan regarding the donations, criticizing the silence of notable figures in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

According to Deeone, if he takes action against VeryDarkMan regarding the donation, he won’t be swayed by pleas, stating he remains unfazed by the criticism.

Deeone insisted that the social media critic must face accountability for the donation, having repeatedly called out prominent figures and dignitaries on social media.

He said: “Verydarkman needs to be held accountable. Where is the NGO he made people donations for? The reason many celebrities are quiet is because he has their secrets”,

