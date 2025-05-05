DeeOne Blasts Davido Over Support For VeryDarkMan

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija), realityTv star, Deeone, has heavily criticised Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, for supporting VeryDarkMan, amidst his recent arrest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido had called for the release of VeryDarkMan, urging the powers behind the arrest of VeryDarkMan to free his friend.

Reacting, Deeone opined that he is only displaying fake love for the activist because he wants his name to trend since he had recently released a new album.

According to Deeone, it’s because of acts like this that he cannot be compared with the likes of Wizkid and Burna Boy.

He said, “Can you see why Wizkid and Burna Boy will always be greater than Davido in this life. This thing now wey Davido tweet, does it make sense? Okay now as you dey tweet make them free your guy, EFCC office is it online? Davido will never jump on something until the thing don dey trend.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@politicalcritik said: “DeeOne is doing the same thing he accuses Davido of. He said he tweeted for clout but Deeone jumps on every trending issue to remain relevant.”

@akiss14754780 wrote: “This deeone them done ever beat you once before ??? Body dey catch you abi? No worry just dey use ur mouth for now … ok”

@Officialsoliu remarked: “This Deeone is fast becoming the biggest fool in the world. VDM will still come out and not respond to him. He should be ashamed.”

@RICHARDESSE8 commented; “Is not only on social media Una go get mouth dey talk, if Davido really dey sure say VDM na him guy as he calms, make him find way release VDM.”

Comedian DeeOne shades Davido over his support for VeryDarkMan: ‘This is why Wizkid and Burna Boy will always be ahead!’ : @comediandeeone pic.twitter.com/pVr2R1Hgrw — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 4, 2025

