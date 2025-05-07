DeeOne Berates EFCC Over ‘Several Invites’ To VeryDarkMan

Share

Controversial Nigerian comedian, Deeone has expressed disappointment with Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over the ‘several invites’ they sent to the popular activist, VeryDarkMan.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the EFCC, who had arrested VeryDarkMan claimed that they had sent several invites to him, all of which he had failed to honor.

Reacting, DeeOne berated EFCC for sending more than one invite.

He gave instances of other notable personalities they had picked up without sending special invites.

The reality star wondered whether VeryDarkMan was more Nigerian than others, such as the Yahoo boys for instance, whom they have picked up in the past.

He said; “EFCC I am disappointed with you people. In your statement, you said that you sent several invites to VDM. E-Money wey una carry, una send special invite to am? Yahoo boys wey una dey pick, una dey send special invite to them? Okoya pikin, una send special invite to them? This is unfair; is he more Nigerian than others?….”

Reactions trailing g this posts;

agent.manuel said: “He sounds smart on mute”

the_itohowo wrote: “Not a fan of either of them but I think we can safely conclude that this guy is in love with VDM”

murryjet_ remarked: “This guy no get friends and family way Dey advise am?”

miranda_chinenye_ stated: “Man’s so obsessed with VDM. I’m nah kidding for real ”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJV23ybMtpa/?igsh=MTV6cHBsbWlyajRoZw==

