Nigerian activist and social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been accused of withdrawing ₦20 million from his NGO account to make a deposit for a Range Rover.

This accusation comes weeks after VeryDarkMan allegedly pranked the public by falsely claiming that the NGO’s account had been hacked and millions of naira were stolen, only to later retract the statement.

In a new development, Deeone took to his Instagram page to accuse the activist, stating that he has evidence to support his claims.

Dee One further challenged VeryDarkMan to deny the accusation, vowing to expose him further if he did.

“You took ₦20 million from that account and deposited it for a Range Rover. Nobody is talking about it, but I will,” Dee One said. “You distract people from the main issue, but I will disgrace you. I dare you to say you didn’t withdraw that money—you know I have proof.” As the video circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the controversy. See some reactions below: @lonely13565755: “If u have proof post it who is holding you and the Falanas and Falz una no get level” @lonely13565755: “If u have proof post it who is holding you and the Falanas and Falz una no get level” @lonely13565755: “Post am now make we see.” @ajibola244: “Just post the proof since u have it. Ode.” Watch Video Below: https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1889627132348821802?s=46

