Nigerian activist and social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has been accused of withdrawing ₦20 million from his NGO account to make a deposit for a Range Rover.
This accusation comes weeks after VeryDarkMan allegedly pranked the public by falsely claiming that the NGO’s account had been hacked and millions of naira were stolen, only to later retract the statement.
In a new development, Deeone took to his Instagram page to accuse the activist, stating that he has evidence to support his claims.
Dee One further challenged VeryDarkMan to deny the accusation, vowing to expose him further if he did.
