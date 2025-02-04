Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3 housemate, Aderombi Adebayo, popularly known as Dee One, has sparked a heated discussion about the reality TV show’s impact on contestants’ careers.

In a recent video, the comedian expressed his views on how the platform affects housemates, describing it as both a blessing and a curse.

According to Dee-One, only a few former housemates, including himself, Bisola Aiyeola, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, have remained consistently visible and relevant among over 158 contestants in the show’s history.

He pointed out that while many ex-housemates may be making money, very few have maintained evident careers or widespread recognition.

“In the history of Big Brother, only three of us—Bisola Aiyeola, Ebuka, and myself—are the ones people see and know out of over 158 housemates.

“Is Big Brother a curse or a blessing?” Dee One questioned.

He cited examples of Erica Nlewedim and Teddy A, noting that both had promising careers in acting and music, respectively, before entering the Big Brother house.

However, according to him, their momentum seemed to stall after their participation.

He also criticized recent winners, such as Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba (Laycon) and Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), for not having substantial visible work.

“Look at Laycon, what is he doing? I’m talking about people with evident work.

“Even Whitemoney, the jollof rice business he’s doing, nobody is patronizing him. If it were a regular person, they would get sales,” he said.

Dee One further argued that being a Big Brother housemate often creates more challenges for success rather than opportunities.

“The platform makes it more difficult for people to help us when we come out of the house,” he lamented.

His comments have stirred reactions online, with fans and critics debating the opportunities and challenges Big Brother contestants face after the show.

