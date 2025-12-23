Dedication To Duty: Zulum Rewards Frontline Health Worker

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has rewarded a frontline health worker, Dr. Ishaku Dickson, with a fully furnished three-bedroom house in recognition of his dedication and selfless service to the people of Monguno and Borno State at large.

Governor Zulum made the presentation on Monday night during a visit to Monguno. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the newly renovated officers’ lounge and cafeteria at the headquarters of Sector 3, Operation Hadin Kai.

The governor also approved the immediate employment of Dr. Dickson’s wife into the Borno State Civil Service, describing the gestures as a deliberate effort to appreciate sacrifice, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

Zulum praised Dr. Dickson, a medical doctor, for his unwavering dedication to duty despite the challenges of working in a conflict-affected area, noting that such commitment reflects the spirit of service the state seeks to promote.

“Rewarding excellence is essential to motivating healthcare workers and strengthening service delivery, especially in hard-to-reach and high-risk communities,” the governor said.

He further stressed that the Borno State Government values integrity, dedication, and compassion, particularly among frontline healthcare workers serving in difficult environments.

Governor Zulum has, on several occasions, rewarded hardworking and committed public servants, especially those serving in resettled communities, as part of efforts to boost morale and encourage sustained service delivery across the state.