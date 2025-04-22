Deconstructing Unity Exhibition Opens In Lagos

Share

A group exhibition featuring works by four Nigerian artists Abdulrazaq Ahmed, Klara Nze Okhide, Moses Oghagbon, and Kunle Ogunfuyi is set to open on Friday at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

Presented by Happ Circle Gallery and titled Deconstructing Unity, the exceptional exhibition, showcasing photography, paintings, and installations, aims to captivate the attention of the art community.

It seeks to illuminate fundamental principles and the shared bonds that unite us as we journey toward reshaping our world.

Announcing the six-day exhibition, which will run until Wednesday, April 30, the gallery, in a statement signed by its Curatorial Director, Moses Ohiomokhare, noted that art as a product of human creativity holds deep and far-reaching implications that resonate globally.

“Art emerges as an expression of collective societal awareness,” Ohiomokhare said. “The ongoing discourse around culture seeks to find a delicate equilibrium between the intrinsic value of artwork as a cultural artifact and the role of the artist, who stands as a pivotal figure in molding culture through their creative pursuits.”

The artists, he explained, extend an invitation to viewers and critics to unravel the underlying meanings woven into their creations.

The pieces are said to encapsulate profound metaphors intended to evoke deeper comprehension from the audience.

According to Ohiomokhare, “To authentically preserve our cultural legacy, we must infuse it with vitality. Fresh interpretations can be crafted to resonate with diverse social customs and reposition social themes in a new light.”

He further explained that the central theme, Deconstructing Unity, reflects the intricate artistry of collaboration showcased at the esteemed Argungu Festival in Kebbi State.

“Through our varied perspectives and refined methodologies, we strive to illuminate the shared principles that bind us together, fostering deeper insight into how acknowledging our differences can serve as a bridge across divides.

“Together, let us celebrate our interdependence, highlighting the idea that our diversity enriches our collective identity and cultural fabric.

“Join us on this odyssey as we explore and elevate the essence of our heritage, nurturing synergy and collaboration, and fostering a renewed appreciation for the unity inherent in our diversity,” he added.

This exhibition, he emphasized, advocates for the recognition of art as a reflection of society and of the artist as a creator of societal values. Their message, he concluded, deserves a place of honour.

