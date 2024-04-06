Deconstructing Akinboboye’s 52 tourism products

The La Campagne Tropicana Beach and Forest Resort is arguably one of the most popular indigenous resort brands in Nigeria. Aside from popularity, it is also among the most resilient privately owned resorts in the country. For almost 40 years, the resort, established by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has defined African theme beach side leisure experiences in Nigeria, and some countries in Africa and the Caribbean. For those familiar with the history of private sector resort development in the country, La Campagne Tropicana Resort rubs shoulders with resorts like Whisper- ing Palms, Iworo, Badagry Lagos State; and Saam Farm Health Resort, Ajilete, Ogun State.

To the credit of Akinboboye, almost 40 years after, his resort is still much more vibrant, active, and still defining the leisure and hospitality experience in Nigeria. This, he has achieved, by constantly creating new leisure experiences in the resort. La Campagne Tropicana keeps on reinventing itself, hence the reason for its continuous relevance. A track record of relevance and engage- ment in Nigerian tourism industry Akinboboye’s track record speaks for itself. In the tourism industry, he walks the talk and has been at the forefront of selling the best of Nigerian and African theme hospitality offerings to both local and inbound tourists. Probably, there are only a few active private-sector tourism practitioners in Nigeria who have invested money, time, energy, and emotion in the tourism industry as much as Akinboboye. So, when he talks about tourism in Ni- geria, the nation ought to pay attention.

It is from that prism that we should look at his latest effort at rejigging Nigerian tour- ism market space. Late last year, Akinbob- oye came up with the idea of unveiling 52 tourism products for Nigeria. These products are to be unveiled over 52 weeks. So far, he has succeeded in un- veiling about 22 within the same number of weeks. Unfortunately, there is a kind of indifference by both the public and the private sector practitioners to what Akin- boboye is trying to do. Most of the tourist sites are in decay due to lack of attention. There has not been any effort by the NTDA to market the country, either locally or internationally. There has been little visit by the agency to tourism sites for firsthand information on how to improve the facilities and encourage visits. Most tourism products Nigeria has been mouthing in the last 50 years have remained stagnant. It is amid this gloom in the Nige- rian tourism industry that Akinboboye’s 52 tourism products ought to be interrogated to see how it can add value to the Nigerian tourism industry.

The 52 Tourism Products Akinboboye, through his ’52 Tourism Products’ is forcing the Nigerian tourism industry to rethink and be more creative in coming out with ideas to sell Nigeria as a destination. In the era of inaction and the inability of the public sector to galvanise the private sector to grow the tourism industry, Akinboboye is rousing the industry from a self-induced stupor. A careful analysis of the 22 products so far released by Akinboboye shows an understanding of what the tourism industry needs to thrive in the country, and also a grasp of Nigeria’s source market and the kind of product that could attract inbound tourists.

The 22 tourism products released in- clude;1, Diaspora Nigeria Economic Recov- ery Programme (DNERP); 2, Youth Afri- can Tourism Expedition (YATE) ; 3, Kamp Afrika ; 4, Corporate African Eco Retreat; 5, Business-Bridge to unite the diaspora investors with local SMEs; 6, Yoru’Bar: A Restaurant Like No Other; 7, Beach Safari; 8, Tropicana Scuba Diving; 9, ‘HURP’ (Hope Unity Rebirth Prosperity); 10, Motherland beckons, heed the call; 11, It is time to return, Ipada; 12, Ipada Car- nival; 13, AIM festival; 14,Ose Awards; 15, Oja Africa; 16, Nefertiti;17, Cosmopolitising Traditional Architecture to Create Tourism Advantage; 18,Atunda Entertainment; 19, Mudhouse; 20, security tour guides; 21, Tourism half hour; and 22, World longest pool. Speaking on this development, Akinboboye said: “This is because we believe the much-neglected tourism sector is the lowest hanging fruit that should be plucked to quickly reverse the prevailing economic downturn of the nation’s economy, as revenue from tourism goes directly to the people, the taxi drivers, tour guards, souve- nirs traders, hotels and so on, whose impact of tourism can be felt directly and almost immediately.”

Deconstructing the mindset of Akin- boboye, one could see that in the gamutof products so far, there is an attempt to capture all facets of the industry that could help grow tourism in Nigeria. The relevance of Akinboboye’s 52 Tourism Product and industry growth Understanding the sentiment and be- havioural patterns of tourists from different parts of the world is equally critical. Know- ing that most European, Arab, and Asian tourists do not visit Nigeria as a preferred destination, Akinboboye, through his 52 Tourism Products, has stimulated a poten- tial source of interface between the Nigerian tourism industry and its source market of the Americas, Caribbean, North and South America where there is the largest popula- tion of African Diaspora. This, he has done with products num- ber 1, DNERP; 2, YATE; 5, Business Bridge to Unite the Diaspora Investors with Local SMEs; 9, HURP; 10, Motherland Beckons; 11, Ipada; 12, Ipada Carnival, and 13, AIM Festival. These are tourism products conceptual- ised and aimed at establishing contact with Nigeria’s source market, the Diaspora, and creating tourism products that would meet their needs to reconnect with the Mother- land, that is Africa.

Currently, in the Nigerian tourism ‘eco- system’, nobody is talking about strategic plans to understand Nigeria’s source market. Neither is there any plan in place for local tourism. In the industry today, more energy is exacerbated on issues that bother on the protection of personal interests and turf than growing the sector. This has ham- pered meaningful progress in the industry. A segment of the market that has become very critical in today’s global tourism in- dustry is bleisure, a term coined by tourism practitioners to capture the market that caters to those businessmen and corporate personnel that combines business with lei- sure activities. With the DNERP, Corporate Africa eco-retreat, and Business Bridge to unite Diaspora investors with local SMEs, this segment of the market is captured. The other tourism products captured the effervescence that goes with travel and holiday experiences in both Nigeria and Africa. Yoru’Bar, Ose Awards, Oja Africa, Nefertiti;17, Cosmopolitising Traditional Architecture to Create Tourism Advantage; 18,Atunda Entertainment; 19, Mudhouse; 20, security tour guides; and 21, and Tour- ism half hour are all built to create a won- derful tourism experience.