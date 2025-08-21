Deconstructing 2024, 2025 Capital Budget Conundrum

The logjams that trailed implementation of the capital component of the 2024 and 2025 budgets offer government officials a window to introduce new budget implementation guidelines, Abdulwahab Isa reports

This is August 2025. The year is expeditiously racing, leaving a quarter to end the 2025 calendar cycle. While the year is progressing at a dashing speed, the capital expenditure component (cash flows) of the preceding 2024 budget and subsisting 2025 budget encountered multiple challenges.

These include, but are not limited to, reduction in revenue flows, extension granted to 2024 budget implementation, and unconfirmed shutdown of porters by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), limiting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies MDAs from uploading their payment plans, after which funds would then be released directly to contractors, suppliers, or beneficiaries.

Until now, the last administration consistently kept to the January-December budget cycle, a development that made it possible for the budget to be passed in December while implementation starts in January and closes in December. The current administration is unable to keep up with the pace, leading to a break in the January-December budget cycle.

The delays in tidying up the appropriation bill at both the executive and legislative levels, the lowincome revenue of the 2024 fiscal year, and other sundry challenges stagnated the implementation of capital budgets with respect to the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2024 budget to December 31, 2025, sparking renewed criticism against the administration and the National Assembly. Implementation of the 2025 capital budget is just about to commence.

The development invariably led to the piling up of contractors’ obligations. It created chaos for MDAs, leaving them at the mercy of contractors and suppliers’ rage.

Portal glitch

Before any contract is signed, MDAs have to submit a monthly cash plan on an online platform provided by the OAGF. This cash plan, which sets out the projects to be funded and the amounts required, is reviewed and consolidated by the OAGF into a federal cash plan. The consolidated plan is then sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval. Once approved, the ministry issues warrant—formal authorizations to spend— which are returned to the OAGF to be uploaded on the same portal.

Only then can MDAs upload their payment plans, after which funds are released directly to contractors, suppliers, or beneficiaries. However, since May, the portal has been locked for uploading cash plans for 2025 expenditures and contracts. Without cash plans, warrants cannot be issued; without warrants, payment plans cannot be uploaded; and without payment plans, no funds can be released.

Tackling budget snag

The government’s delay in implementing both the 2024 and 2025 capital budgets put MDAs who had issued letters of contract awards and, in most cases, supplies delivered by contractors in an uncomfortable position. The situation was compounded by the shutdown of the portal by OAGF.

In navigating through the capital component of 2024 and 2025 logjams, OAGF last week conveyed a one-day stakeholders’ engagement session. In attendance were heads of the government’s MDAs, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr. Wale Edun, Director General of the Budget Office Mr. Yakubu Tanimu, Executive Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, Accountant-General of the Federation Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, amongst other key heads of government agencies.

The government rolled out new capital budget implementation guidelines for 2024/2025capital budget implementation, which, among others, stipulate that “MDAs shall submit their annual budget implementation plan separately for the extended 2024 and 2025 capital budget, upon which the OAGF shall prepare the federal government cash plan.”

“The OAGF shall prepare a quarterly cash plan for the federal cash management committee (commencing from the third quarter of the year 2025). Warrants/AIEs shall be issued to enable MDA to implement its capital budget or process payment of financial commitments on the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information (GIFMIS).” Addressing stakeholders at a one-day engagement, Edun said the government has adopted a new policy of no cash, no con

tract award. He declared thus: “Henceforth, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been instructed by the government not to issue contract award letters unless there are corresponding warrants and Authorities to Incur Expenditure (AIEs) covering the full or a committed portion duly released.”

According to Edun, Accountant General of the Federation has been directed to develop a new business process that will ensure that MDA access its Warrants/AIEs by downloading and attaching same as evidence of funds availability during tender board meeting. “Disbursement of funds to beneficiaries shall continue to be done centrally in the Treasury.

We are putting in place measures to fund the extended 2024 and 2025 capital budgets as they fall due particularly, the priority projects of the government”, he said. He said the government’s finance position has improved compared to past years. Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, backed the warrant-first approach.

He said projects without adequate warrants or proper planning would “no longer be issued with relevant certification” and reminded MDAs that mobilization fees were capped at 30 percent under the Finance Act. He urged them to use open advertising as the default procurement method, warning that too many requests for selective tendering made funding more difficult. “Our job is to ensure that we deliver and make Nigerians have value for every kobo spent,” he said.

Auditor-General of the Federation, Shaakaa Chira, told accounting officers they would be personally accountable for ensuring compliance. “Our collective legacy will be judged not by the size of the budget we manage, but by the quality and sustainability of the result we deliver,” he said, promising audits focused on compliance, performance, and value for money.

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, emphasized the need to mobilize more revenue. He noted that monthly allocations shared to states had risen from about N700bn in 2022–2023 to N1.7tn currently and described ongoing reforms, especially in tax, as vital to plugging leakages and increasing funds for development.

Clearing contractors’ backlog

The AGF, Mr. Shamseldeen B. Ogunjimi, notes with regret violations of budget implementation procedures by MDAs. Nevertheless, he said efforts were on to clear all 2024 contractors’ obligations. “More worrisome is the situation where the cash needs uploaded by most MDA are employee payables and mobilization fees, leaving out ongoing and completed projects provided in the budget.

This has forced some contractors to either approach the federal Ministry of Finance or OAGF for intervention because the funds they claimed used to execute the projects were borrowed from banks at a high interest rate. “Furthermore, priority projects of the government are left unattended despite the specific guidance given by the Budget Office of the Federation. It is our responsibility as accounting officers to provide the needed leadership and control necessary for the achievement of objectives,” he said.

AGF said the accounting officers’ role in the GIFMIS platform has been reviewed as requested to ease the numerous tasks, while alternative provisions have been provided for desiring accounting officers. Ogunjimi assured participants that previously captured commitments would be honored.

“For those who have been awarded contracts, the contract has been loaded on the GIFMIS platform, cash one has been done, and it has become a liability to the government that we are ready to fund, and we will fund them,” he said.

But he made it clear that when the portal reopens, “any new entrance” will be treated as a new contract and must comply with the revised process. He urged accounting officers to start payment initiation where warrants had been issued, insisting there were enough funds in the Capital Development Fund to cover them.

Last line

Apparently, it’s evident that the 2025 capital budget implementation will dovetail into 2026 just as the 2024 capital budget is being implemented in 2025.