Decongestion: ICA Makes Case For Seaport In S’East

The Igbo Community Association (ICA), an umbrella body of Ndigbo living in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called on the Federal Government to consider building a seaport in the South East as a strategy to decongest the overloaded ports in Lagos State.

President-General of the association, Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, also advocated for the upgrade of seaports in the Niger Delta region to further ease the burden on Lagos ports.

Ellis-Ezenekwe stressed that a key tenet of democracy is the equitable distribution of infrastructure across all regions of Nigeria.

“It even makes good business sense to site the seaport closer to the source and facilitators of international trade activities,” he argued, noting that statistics show the South East accounts for a significant percentage of users of the Lagos ports.

According to him, the population density in Apapa, Lagos, is about 8,172 people per square kilometre, compared to the national average of 261 per square kilometre.

He also noted that the South-South region, with its access to the Atlantic Ocean, has a population density of 253 people per square kilometre, while the South East has around 1,800 people per square kilometre.

The ICA President advised President Bola Tinubu’s administration to begin aggressive consultations with experts to develop a viable plan for a seaport in the South East.

“ICA FCT is calling on all South East-based unions and organisations to join this push. It is not only morally right but also good business practice for the country.

“There is a need to stop feeding the perception that the South East is being marginalised by the Federal Government.

“The South East and Igbo-speaking areas of Nigeria are equal partners in the Nigerian project. We should be treated as Nigerians that we are.

“Establishing a seaport in the South East will undoubtedly help reduce agitation to a significant extent,” he said.

