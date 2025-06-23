Decongesting Supreme Court

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that plans by the National Assembly to increase the number of Justices at the Supreme Court in order to decongest the apex court of cases has elicited mixed reactions from lawyers

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views over plans by the National Assembly to tackle congestion of cases at the Supreme Court by increasing the number of Justices on the Bench of the apex court. The move is seen by some lawyers as necessary to address systemic delays, while others fear it may worsen inefficiency or be influenced by politics.

The National Assembly is currently considering proposals to increase the number of Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in order to tackle the issue of cases congestion at the apex court.

While the Senate is proposing to raise the number of Supreme Court Justices from the current maximum of 21 to 30, the House of Representatives is mulling an even more ambitious proposal to increase the figure to 41.

New Telegraph Law recalls that in an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court only got the full complement of 21 Justices in February 2024. Before then, there were only 10 Justices on the apex court Bench. The then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, while swearing-in the 11 new Justices tasked them to see themselves as representatives of God on earth, saying they will give account of their stewardship to God one day.

The latest additions to the Supreme Court Bench include; Haruna Tsammani (North-East), who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (SouthSouth), Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Chidiebere Uwa (South-East) and Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East).

The rest are: Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Stephen Adah (NorthCentral), Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Jamilu Tukur (North-West), Abubakar Umar (North-West) and Mohammed Idris (North-Central). Prior to these appointments, the number of Justices on the Supreme Court’s Bench had plummeted from 20 to 14 in June 2022, when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, abruptly resigned.

Since then, the number has further spiralled down to 10, as Musa Dattijo Muhammad retired on 27 October, 2023. On December 21, 2023, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the Justices’ confirmation after they were cleared through a voice vote by the senators at the plenary.

Despite the full complement of Justices at the apex court, the legislative push comes at a time of growing public concern over the mounting backlog of cases, the strain on existing Justices, and the sluggish pace of justice delivery at the apex level.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, constitutionally capped at 21 Justices by Section 230(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is the final appellate court and a critical institution in Nigeria’s judicial hierarchy.

Despite this legal limit, the court functioned for many months with less than 15 Justices due to retirements, deaths and long delays in filling vacant seats.

This shortage of manpower has contributed significantly to the bottleneck of cases, with some appeals taking up to a decade to be concluded. The Justices, many of whom are in their late 60s or early 70s, are reportedly overwhelmed by a staggering caseload.

On average, a Supreme Court Justice may hear over 100 cases in a term, encompassing matters ranging from constitutional interpretation to criminal and civil disputes, and increasingly, election petition appeals. The 2023 general election placed even more pressure on the court, with time-sensitive appeals from governorship, senatorial, and legislative elections creating what some lawyers described as a “tsunami of cases.”

However, the legislative proposal led by the Senate and supported by the House of Representatives, comes amid growing concern about delays in justice delivery at the apex court and the enormous workload shouldered by the few remaining Justices on the Bench.

While the proponents of the bill argued that the expansion is long overdue and necessary to meet the increasing demands of Nigeria’s complex judicial system, critics have raised concerns about potential political interference, constitutional implications, and whether mere numerical expansion will address the deep-rooted inefficiencies plaguing the judiciary Senate’s proposal.

The Senate is considering a legislative proposal that would increase the number of Supreme Court Justices from the current 21 to 30 in a bid to tackle the mounting backlog of cases and improve the efficiency of the apex court. Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), who is sponsoring the bill, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja to mark his two years in the 10th National Assembly.

He argued that the current number of Justices is inadequate, despite the recent appointment of 11 Justices in 2023 that finally filled the constitutional quota for the first time in Nigeria’s history. “Even with the full complement of 21 Justices, the Supreme Court is overwhelmed. The volume of cases reaching the court daily is alarming. Some litigants are being given hearing dates as far ahead as 2027 and 2028″, Izunaso stated.

According to him, the proposed legislation would enable the apex court form more panels to expedite the adjudication process. “Supreme Court Justices typically sit in panels of five or seven for constitutional matters. If we have 30 Justices, it allows the formation of at least five panels simultaneously.

That way, more cases can be handled at a faster pace,” he said. Izunaso’s proposal however goes beyond just increasing the number of judges. The senator is also advocating a major reform in the type of cases the Supreme Court entertains, calling for an end to what he described as the “judicial congestion caused by trivial matters”.

He questioned the rationale behind allowing cases such as land disputes, tenancy disagreements, and divorce battles to reach the highest court in the land. “Why should a land matter in my village end up in the Supreme Court?” he asked. “Many of these issues should start from the Customary Court and end at the High Court.

“The people at those levels understand the context better. The apex court should be reserved for cases of national or constitutional importance, things like terrorism, homicide and grand corruption.

“Do you know that even tenancy disputes, like ‘pay me my rent’ or ‘my landlord kicked me out’, go all the way to the Supreme Court? This is clogging the system and delaying justice for more critical matters”, Izunaso further added. The lawmaker recalled a personal legal experience where a case involving deceased parties was only scheduled for hearing three years after resolution had been reached among their descendants. “The case was fixed for 2026, even though the matter had already been settled.

That’s an indictment on our system,” he lamented. While some legal reform advocates have suggested the establishment of regional Supreme Courts, Izunaso firmly rejected the idea. He insisted Nigeria should maintain a single national Supreme Court, but drastically reduce the volume of cases that reach it. “A unitary Supreme Court preserves the sanctity and unity of our judicial system. What we need is better filtration at lower level, not more Supreme Courts,” he said.

Green chamber’s proposal

In January 2025, the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has also considered a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to appoint at least 20 more Justices to the Supreme Court. The proposition is to make the Supreme Court which statutory have 21 Justices, to now have 41 Justices.

Titled, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to expand the number of Justices of the Supreme Court to a maximum of 41…,” the proposed legislation was co-sponsored by Mansur Soro and Oluwole Oke, members of the House from Bauchi and Osun State, respectively.

The Constitution Review Committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is working on a number of bills and memoranda on the review of the Constitution on such matters as state police, local government autonomy, power devolution, mayoral status for the Federal Capital Territory, among others.

The National Assembly has set a December 2025 deadline for the completion of work on the 1999 Constitution. The bill revealed that the proposed law seeks to alter Section 230 of the Principal Act with the introduction of a new clause.

Section 230 (2) of the Constitution reads, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of the Chief Justice of Nigeria and such number of Justices not exceeding 21 as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.” Speaking on the merit of the bill, Soro, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated that with the load of cases before the apex court, there was a need to expand the number of Justices to 41 to enhance quick dispensation of justice.

He said, “The Supreme Court Justices are overloaded with work. So, the bill is seeking an increment of the number of Justices to a number not exceeding 41 from the current maximum of 21. The 21 Justices are inadequate considering the cases before that court, the highest in the land.

“The appointing authority as well as the recommending body can moderate it (proposed 41) at any given time”. Soro expressed optimism that the proposed constitution clause would scale through because “justice delayed is justice denied.” “The Supreme Court is overburdened with cases and dispensing then becomes a problem,” he said.

Lawyers speak In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking about their impression of the plans by the National Assembly to tackle cases congestion at the Supreme Court by increasing the number of judges.

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Wale Balogun, opined that increasing the number of Justices of the Supreme Court may not resolve the delay and the congestion at the apex court.

Balogun said: “The US with over 300 million population has 9 Justices of the Supreme Court, India with over 1 billion population has just 33 Justices of Supreme Court, while UK has only 12.

“The problem is not the number, but the Constitution that allows all manner of appeals to go all the way to the Supreme Court without any filtering system. This is not the case in any other civilised country of the world.

“In facts, it portends more danger for us, if our experience from the Court of Appeal is anything to go by. The problem of conflict of judgement. What we need and urgently too, is the amendment of our Constitution to restrict the quality and quantity of appeals that can get to Supreme Court.

What is the issue of divorce in my village doing in the Supreme Court?”. In his views, another senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, was in support of the Senate’s plan, saying it is long overdue considering the surge in litigations across the nation. “It must be borne in mind that Supreme Court typically sits in panels of five or seven for constitutional matters.

With the 21 Justices, we can not have the formation of more than three panels simultaneously, but with thirty, at least, a formation of five panels can run simultaneously, thereby creating a faster pace in handling more cases.

“Apart from this addition, I am also of the opinion that as the apex court, minor issues should not be entertained anymore. For instance, land dispute matters should be within the Customary and High Court.

“There is no reason why a land dispute or tenancy matter, should be of any concern to the Supreme Court, else, no matter the increase in the number, if frivolities are not checked, the increase will amount to nothing”, Olugbemide said. In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, said: “What we need is not just more Justices, but a smarter system.

For instance, why not establish a Constitutional Court that handles all constitutional and electoral matters, leaving the Supreme Court to focus solely on jurisprudential development and serious criminal appeals? “This view echoes earlier suggestions by legal reform advocates who have called for the establishment of specialized appellate courts or the strengthening of the Court of Appeal, potentially making it the final court in certain civil or commercial matters.

“Comparative constitutional studies reveal that Nigeria’s system is an outlier. In most jurisdictions, the Supreme Court only hear cases of significant national or constitutional relevance. The U.S. Supreme Court, for instance, has discretion in the cases it hears—commonly via a writ of certiorari. Similarly, in the UK, appeals must pass stringent permission tests to proceed to the Supreme Court.

“In contrast, Nigeria’s Constitution allows virtually all matters— no matter how trivial—to climb the judicial ladder to the apex court as of right. Legal scholars have long criticized this, warning that it undermines the court’s ability to develop coherent and authoritative jurisprudence”.

In his views, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, was in support of the Senate’s plan. He believed it will help in decongesting the Supreme Court of cases’ burden. He said: “For a very long time, there has been raging controversy over the delay in dispensation of justice at the Supreme Court, owing to the truck-load of cases at the apex court.

This is not unexpected because we only have one Supreme Court that is serving the 36 states of Nigeria. “We thank President Tinubu for making this court to function at its fullest.

The Constitution provided for 21 Justices at the Supreme Court, but all along we have not had that full complement until recently. “So, I think the Senate’s proposal is a step in the right direction because Nigeria is a very big country.

Most importantly, people’s attitude to litigation is also compounding the problem. This is a very laudable step by the Senate and I hope the lawmakers can push it through. This will surely help in decongesting cases at the Supreme Court”. Speaking on the issue, a senior lawyer, Malachy Ugwummadu, while lauding the initiative, suggested a holistic overhaul of the Constitution.

“On the surface and in principle, it’s a remarkable and a welcome idea on the one hand, but also an urgent reminder that what Nigeria needs is a holistic overhaul and promulgation of a well-deserved autonomous Constitution, rather than the present piecemeal adjustments, alterations and amendments on the other hand (as we’ve vigorously canvassed).

“First, it’s important to note that for a very long time in the history of the Nigerian Judiciary, the Supreme Court barely managed to have its full complements of 21 Justices recently and as presently constituted.

“However, this call by the Senate for additional 9 Justices to bring them up to 30 Justices is clearly in recognition of the fact that in a country of over 220 million people, it’s hardly ever sufficient that only 21 or even the proposed 30 Supreme Court Justices would be able to handle a docket that attracts all manners of appeals from all the judicial divisions of the Intermediate Court (being the Court of Appeal).

“All manners of cases ranging from customary matters, land matters, aviation, admiralty matters to all manners of political matters, so much so that even some of the constitutional constraints put in place to check the category of cases that get to the apex court for final determination have been removed thereby making it an all commerce affair to the apex court.

“The fact that cases have lasted for over two decades and, in some instances, for over three decades underscores the magnitude of the crisis in which most litigants and even witnesses or even potential beneficiaries die before their matters are finally determined.

“Finally, times were, in the past, particularly during the first Republic when we had separate Supreme Courts in the Western Region, at the least. Ditto for separate Constitutions for the different regions as properly constituted Federation”, Ugwummadu said.

