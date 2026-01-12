Decongesting Correctional Centres

Lawyers: Non-custodial sentencing will curb prison congestion

TUNDE OYESINA writes that as concerns deepen over the human rights, economic and security implications of overcrowded prisons, lawyers have joined the fray in calling for a decisive shift away from custodial sentencing towards non-custodial measures

Some senior lawyers have decried the indecent state of Correctional Centers across the country owing to overcrowding of inmates, calling for adoption of non-custodial measures to tackle the menace. According to the lawyers, adoption of non custodial sentencing for lesser offences by the courts will go a long way in tackling prison congestions in the country.

The lawyers position was in support of the plea made by Nigeria Criminolgy Society urging judges to adopt non custodial sentencing in a bid to de-congest the nation’s prisons . New Telegraph Law investigations revealed that Nigeria’s correctional centres are groaning under the weight of chronic congestion, a crisis that has persisted despite several justice sector reforms.

Across the country, custodial facilities designed for far fewer inmates now house tens of thousands beyond their capacity, with the majority made up of persons awaiting trial or serving sentences for minor, non-violent offences. Leading the advocacy, of late, is the Nigeria Society for Criminology (NSC), supported by civil society organisations, justice sector stakeholders and legal practitioners, all urging the judiciary to fully embrace sentencing alternatives already provided for under Nigerian law.

Statistics from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) consistently reveal a troubling pattern, correctional centres operating far above their installed capacity, with awaiting-trial inmates accounting for over 60 per cent of the total inmate population. Many of these individuals are accused of minor offences that ordinarily do not require incarceration, yet they remain behind bars due to delays in investigation, prosecution or trial.

Legal experts however warned that this situation not only violates the constitutional presumption of innocence, but also undermines the rehabilitative purpose of punishment. Instead of reforming offenders, congested prisons have become breeding grounds for hardened criminality, disease and human rights abuses.

It is against this backdrop that non-custodial sentencing has reemerged as a central theme in Nigeria’s criminal justice reform discourse. At the forefront of the advocacy is the Nigeria Society for Criminology, which has repeatedly urged judges and magistrates to make greater use of non-custodial sentencing options such as probation, community service, parole, suspended sentences and fines. Speaking at a recent criminology conference, the President of the Society, Professor Oludayo Tade, described Nigeria’s reliance on imprisonment for minor offences as counterproductive and unsustainable. “Non-custodial sentencing is not about being soft on crime. It is about being smart, humane and legally sound. Our prisons are overcrowded largely because people who should never have been there in the first place are locked up for minor offences or are awaiting trial endlessly”, Tade said.

Reliance on imprisonment for minor offences counterproductive, unsustainable

According to him, the over-use of custodial sentencing has placed enormous strain on correctional facilities, judicial officers and public finances, while achieving little in terms of rehabilitation or deterrence. “Imprisonment should be reserved for serious and violent crimes. For lesser offences, non custodial measures are more effective and align with global best practices,” he added. The criminologists argued that Nigeria already has a robust legal framework to support alternatives to imprisonment, particularly under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, but lament that these provisions are grossly under-utilised.

AGF, CSOs concern

Beyond the academic community, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and civil society organisations working within the criminal justice space have also intensified advocacy for non-custodial sentencing as a tool for prison decongestion.

Addressing a two-day workshop on the implementation of non-custodial measures and sentencing guidelines under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (ACJA 2015), the AGF noted that the purpose of non-custodial measures is to find effective alternatives to imprisonment for offenders in accordance with the current global shift in punishing convicts with alternatives to prison terms.

The AGF, who was represented by the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Leticia Ayoola-Daniels. Further noted that the use of non-custodial measures will facilitate the reduction of correctional facilities population to the barest minimum in line with section 470(2)(c) of the ACJA 2015. “Sentencing is a core judicial function in criminal justice.

In discharging that function, the sentencing Judge must strive to achieve the right balance between imposing a merited sentence in the case at hand. “While maintaining a broad level of consistency with other cases so that sentencing at a systematic level is fair. Sentencing guidelines and frameworks are best understood as means to enable the sentencing court to strike that sometimes elusive balance”, Fagbemi said.

He also expressed concern about the increasing number of minor offenders being remanded in prisons with hardened criminals, leading to their initiation into a life of crime. “Today we have seen countless cases where defendants are arrested for minor offences and locked up in prisons, adding to the population of awaiting trial inmates. These offenders remanded with hardened criminals end up being initiated into a life of crime instead of been reformed.

“The success of any system of criminal justice administration depends on the level of effective implementation of the guidelines by the agencies involved. “The aim is to also give the judges and magistrates much latitude and discretion to award befitting and purposeful punishment to convicts aside the punishment suggested by the statute creating the offence.

“It is our hope that the non custodial measures and sentencing guidelines will be more operational and effectively implemented in order to achieve the objectives and purposes of the reforms in the criminal sector”, the AGF added. In a related development, the Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) has been vocal in pushing for reforms that prioritize rehabilitation over punishment.

Its Executive Director, Dr. Uju Agomoh, has repeatedly stressed that imprisonment should be a last resort, not a default response. “Non-custodial sentencing preserves human dignity and reduces the social and economic cost of incarceration,” Agomoh said at a recent stakeholders’ forum.

“When properly implemented, it allows offenders to remain productive members of society while being held accountable for their actions”, he added. PRAWA, in collaboration with international partners and justice sector institutions, has organised training programmes for judges, magistrates and correctional officers on the effective implementation of non-custodial measures.

Similarly, human rights groups have warned that Nigeria’s congested prisons pose serious risks to inmates’ health and safety, urging urgent adoption of sentencing alternatives to avert what they describe as a looming humanitarian crisis.

In a similar vain, another group, Hope Behind Bars Africa (Nigeria), a Nigerian human rights organisation is advocating for the use of noncustodial measures like probation and community service to reduce prison congestion and support justice reform. The group has worked with partners to advocate for implementation of non-custodial units and policies in Nigeria’s correctional system.

Legend Golden Care Foundation (Nigeria) alongside Hope Behind Bars Africa, have championed noncustodial sentencing through policy briefs and stakeholder engagement. Human Rights Law Services (HURILAWS, Nigeria) is another group that had advocated for better use of non-custodial punishments to ease prison congestion.

Similarly, Penal Reform International PRI, is another global NGO network that promotes criminal justice systems that reduce over-reliance on imprisonment, supports alternative sanctions, and advocates for non-custodial measures worldwide.

Adoption of non-custodial measures

Although, some critics have argued that progress has been slow, however New Telegraph Law discovered that there are signs that parts of the judiciary are beginning to respond. Notably, the Lagos State Judiciary has taken concrete steps to institutionalise non-custodial sentencing through the issuance of practice directions aimed at guiding judges on when and how to apply alternatives to imprisonment.

Unveiling the guidelines, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, described noncustodial sentencing as a necessary evolution in justice administration. “The era of automatic imprisonment for minor offences must give way to a more balanced approach,” Justice Alogba said. “Non-custodial sentencing helps decongest our correctional centres, reduces costs, and promotes rehabilitation. “Societal change has forced us to adopt new ways of punishing offenders, which not only save costs but also reintegrate them into society rather than stigmatise them”, he added.

The CJ also reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to embedding non-custodial sentencing as a permanent feature of the justice system. According to him, the framework and its compendium of guidelines would eliminate inconsistencies, provide judges with clearer direction, and reduce institutional conflicts over the supervision of offenders.

He noted that the timely enforcement of judgements was critical to maintaining public trust in the justice system. Legal analysts have described the Lagos initiative as a potential model for other states, noting that clear guidelines help address concerns about inconsistency and abuse of discretion.

In addition, officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service have also acknowledged that non-custodial measures are essential to addressing congestion. Controllers of correctional centres across several states have publicly called for closer collaboration with the judiciary to expand the use of alternatives to imprisonment.

One senior correctional officer noted that overcrowding hampers effective rehabilitation. “When facilities are overstretched, it becomes difficult to run meaningful reform programmes. “Non-custodial sentencing would allow us to focus resources on inmates who genuinely need custodial supervision.”

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the essence of non-custodial sentencing, a rights activist and public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that noncustodial sentences are not a concession to leniency, but an expression of proportional justice. “Modern sentencing theory recognizes that punishment must be tailored to both the offence and the offender, while balancing deterrence, rehabilitation, and restitution.

“For minor and non violent offences, custodial sentences often serve no legitimate penal purpose and may in fact aggravate criminality by exposing offenders to hardened prison environments. “Courts that deploy community service, fines, probation and restorative justice are acting within a well established legal tradition that treats imprisonment as a last resort rather than a default response.

“Also at the level of policy, prison congestion is a symptom of deeper failures in our criminal justice administration rather than a problem that sentencing alone can solve. “While wider use of non custodial measures can significantly reduce overcrowding, it must be accompanied by reforms in policing, prosecution and pre trial detention, where thousands are held for years without trial.

“Non-custodial sentencing should therefore be seen not merely as a congestion management tool, but as part of a broader strategy to humanise the justice system, reduce costs, and align penal policy with constitutional values and human dignity. “Furthermore, I think we are also dealing with the adverse effects of criminal justice reforms which have further exacerbated congestion.

Under ACJA 2015, police officers attached to Magistrate Courts have become persecutors. The default response is to always request custodial remand even in minor offences”, Mahmoud said. On his part, a senior lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, said the mounting call for the adoption of noncustodial sentencing as a way of easing prison congestion, raises an important and timely issue within Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

He said: “Overcrowding in correctional facilities remains a serious challenge, driven in part by the routine use of custodial sentences for minor, non-violent and firsttime offences. Exploring alternatives such as community service, probation, fines, restitution and restorative justice is consistent with global best practices and the rehabilitative objectives of modern criminal justice.

“That said, non-custodial sentencing should not be applied indiscriminately or as a blanket policy. Sentencing must remain guided by the seriousness of the offence, the conduct of the offender, the protection of the public and the need for deterrence.

Serious crimes involving violence, abuse of public trust, corruption, or threats to life and security must continue to attract firm custodial sanctions to preserve accountability and maintain public confidence in the justice system.

“It is also necessary to recognise that prison congestion is not caused by sentencing practices alone. Prolonged pre-trial detention, slow investigation and prosecution processes, frequent adjournments, and the abuse of remand orders contribute significantly to overcrowding. Without addressing these structural and procedural inefficiencies, a shift towards non-custodial sentences alone will not resolve the problem in any sustainable manner.

“Ultimately, non-custodial sentencing should be viewed as one tool within a broader reform agenda. When applied appropriately, supported by clear guidelines, effective supervision mechanisms and institutional capacity, it can reduce congestion, promote rehabilitation and reintegration, and enhance justice outcomes — while ensuring that the criminal justice system remains firm, fair and credible”. A rights activist, Bright Enado, described Nigeria’s prison congestion as a direct consequence of systemic failures within the justice system.

“Everyday, you see people in custody for offences that should never attract imprisonment. Some are accused of simple theft, trafficrelated offences, or minor altercations, yet they remain in custody for months or even years. “Non-custodial measures would significantly reduce the number of indigent Nigerians trapped in pre-trial detention simply because they cannot afford bail or legal representation.

“Imprisonment destroys families and livelihoods, when you sentence a breadwinner to prison for a minor offence, you punish not just the offender but an entire household. “Community service, probation and suspended sentences are more restorative and align better with the principles of justice. “The laws are clear. The ACJA and the Correctional Service Act provide for non-custodial sentencing.

The problem is that these provisions are not being used consistently. “This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including judicial workload, lack of awareness, poor infrastructure and inadequate supervision mechanisms. “Judges are overwhelmed, courts are congested, and there is limited capacity to monitor noncustodial sentences.

Until these structural issues are addressed, implementation will remain patchy”, the lawyer said. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, noted that beyond laws and guidelines, there must be a cultural shift in how punishment is perceived within the justice system. Ruya said: “Imprisonment has long been viewed as the ultimate symbol of justice, even when it is inappropriate.

“There is a mindset issue, some people believe that if someone is not sent to prison, justice has not been done. That thinking is outdated and harmful. “Non-custodial sentencing, when properly enforced, can be more punitive and rehabilitative than short prison terms. “Community service, for instance, can be demanding and humbling. Probation comes with strict conditions. These are not soft options”.