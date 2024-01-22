Decongesting appellate courts

Some senior lawyers have emphasised the need for litigants to adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism in settling disagreements in order to lessen the burden of huge volume of cases on Justices at both the Appeal and Supreme Courts. The lawyers spoke at the weekend amidst concerns by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, over the huge volume of cases at both Supreme and Appeal Courts. The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, had on August 31, 2023 expressed concerns over the backlog of cases in courts across the country. According to her, the scourge has become a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. Speaking at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held in Abuja, Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that the timely delivery of justice in cases gives credibility to the legal system. She said, “We cannot ignore the challenges that beset our justice system, ranging from case backlog to inadequate funding and the paucity of infrastructure. “The backlog of cases in our courts is a pressing concern that demands our immediate attention. Timely delivery of justice is essential not only for the litigants, but also for the credibility of our legal system”. She suggested that the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms should be explored to address the backlog of cases. Dongban-Mensem said, “To address this, we must explore innovative methods including Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to expedite the resolution of cases. In the Court of Appeal, we have an active ADR Centre in the Abuja Division with branches at the Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions, respectively.

Additionally, the use of technology can revolutionise case management and reduce delays”. On the cases pending before the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, while speaking at a special court session to mark the 2023/2024 New legal year in November, said: “The matters filed at the Supreme Court from the 12th day of September, 2022 to the 11th day of July, 2023, are 1,271, comprising of motions and appeals. “Out of these, we heard 388 political appeals, 215 criminal appeals, and 464 civil appeals. Similarly, the court considered a total number of 49 criminal motions, 153 civil motions, and 2 political motions. Between the 30th day of September, 2022 and the 11th day of July, 2023, the Supreme Court delivered a total number of 251 judgements. Out of these, 125 were political appeals, 81 were civil appeals and 45 were criminal appeals. “Within the period under review (precisely 10 months’ duration), a total number of 91 rulings were delivered by the Honourable Court”. In a related development, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, while also speaking at the special court session to mark the commencement of the 2023/24 legal year disclosed that the court delivered a total of 7,295 judgements and rulings on 3,665 motions in the 2022/2023 legal year. Justice Dongban-Mensem recalled that a total of 98 panels were constituted to hear the 1,209 election petitions that were filed across the country. Among the petitions, she said five were filed at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) which have been heard and judgement delivered, while judgement in some of the 147 petitions filed at the Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal have been delivered and 417 petitions from the House of Representatives election are also being attended to. She also said a total of 557 petitions associated with the State Houses of Assembly and 83 Gubernatorial Elections petitions are being disposed of, adding that 28 states participated in the governorship elections and petitions were filed in 24 states.

According to Justice Dongban-Mensem, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal is currently overwhelmed by voluminous documents and suffers from a lack of adequate storage facilities and office space. The Appeal Court President therefore appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to provide a large piece of land for the construction of the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court. In his speech at the event, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will address the issue of shortage of Justices at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. He noted that the occasion of the opening of a new legal year is an important solemn occasion in the legal system and a crucial annual landmark in the judicial calendar. Fagbemi assured that he will use his office as the Chief Legal Officer of the country, to attend to the needs of the Judiciary.

CJN on cases’ congestion

Citing possible reasons why there are backlog of cases at the apex court, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ariwoola, had during a special court session to mark the 2022/23 legal year noted that Nigerians are the most litigious people on earth, thereby putting pressure on the judiciary. He then advised that the public should do less litigation and embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanism to free courts from unnecessary pressure. To buttress his claim, Justice Ariwoola explained that during the 2021/2022 legal year alone, the Supreme Court took a total of 1,764 cases, comprising motions and appeals. Out of the figure, he said the Justices of the court heard 816 civil, 370 criminal and 16 political matters, making a total of 1,202 motions. Justice Ariwoola, while speaking against the incessant rush to court after every disagreement, explained that Nigeria had various alternative dispute resolution mechanisms across the country that could be leveraged on. He said: “In every little disagreement, we rush to court; and in every lost case, we rush to appeal even up to the Supreme Court, no matter how little the issue might be. That has obviously accounted for the several appeals pending in Supreme Court. “Though we receive scathing criticisms from members of the public over our over-blotted docket; we are neither in any position to regulate case inflow to the court, nor have the supernatural powers to attend to all in one fell swoop”. The CJN revealed that the apex court considered a total number of 562 appeals, comprising 341 civil, 186 criminal and 35 political cases. A total number of 154 judgements were said to have been delivered in the year. Justice Ariwoola said, “Our pending (backlog) civil appeals are 4,741, while the number of pending (backlog) criminal appeals is 1,392. On the other hand, we have 751 moribund appeals for disposal. That brings the total number of pending (backlog) appeals in this hon ourable court to 6,884. “Out of the 4,741 appeals in the court’s docket, 1,495 have briefs filed and exchanged and are ready for hearing; whereas, the remaining 3,246 appeals are having about 10,000 motions, with some contentious and others innocuous in nature. “As for the pending 1,392 criminal appeals, 461 already had briefs filed and exchanged and are ready for hearing. The remaining 931 appeals have about 2,000 different motions for hearing to determine their eligibility for hearing. “However, the identified 751 moribund appeals are to be disposed of for non-compliance with the Supreme Court Rules, i.e. Order 8 Rule 8. “Available facts on judicial activities in various jurisdictions across the globe still emphatically confirmed that the Supreme Court of Nigeria remains the busiest and most hard-working Supreme Court in the world. “It is on record that we work from Monday to Friday every week. We conduct sittings daily. It is only on Wednesdays we do Chamber sitting to consider non-contentious matters. On Fridays, we deliver judgements and rulings”. He noted that the Nigerian judiciary was “to a very large extent” independent of external influence.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the high volume of cases in the dockets of Appeal and Supreme Court’s Justices, saying the menace has far reaching negative implications on justice delivery and efficient functioning of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. Speaking on the issue, an Abuja-based lawyer, Bright Enado, submitted that urgent reforms are desirable to decongest appellate courts in order to address the problem of delay in administration of justice. Enado said: “The delay in the administration of justice is a major problem that the judiciary faces and we need urgent reforms to tackle the problem. “Furthermore, the mode and criteria for the appointment of judges need to be addressed. Integrity issues will thereby be resolved.” In his own submissions, Timileyin Ojo, also spoke on the negative implications of cases’ congestion at both the Appeal and Supreme Courts. He noted that judges are humans and would only work within their capacity. “Just like any other system, the effect of overloading case files on the judges is obvious, either the backlogs would double or we get watery judgements that would not appear like a document coming from the learned jurists.

“Regardless of the best intentions, the judges cannot work beyond their capacity. Let’s not pretend that the various death of judicial officers are not as a result of such overworking that causes health deterioration. “In all, we must not fail to call out members of the Bench that are also not making efforts, some of the adjournments leading to these many backlogs are avoidable, if only the court sits as at when stated. Clear intention with required actions and adequate support would make things different. “To begin with, it is not the responsibility of the judiciary alone. However, the judiciary should start by being committed to sitting as scheduled, adequate planning/solutions to special cases that distorts their work schedules such as election petitions, dismissal of frivolous and unmeritorious suits, stiff penalties for delay tactics adopted by lawyers, adoption of technological tools to aid justice dispensation. “All of these are for starting, when this is done right, we can now come back to assess the remaining root causes of delay in justice dispensation leading to the backlogs”, Ojo said. On his part, Emmanuel Ekwe, noted that “the backlog of cases at Nigeria’s Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal is an age-long palaver with attendant implications. “The principal implications are delayed justice and loss of credibility. The legal maxim, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’, emphasizes the importance of timely resolution and adjudication for the injured, oppressed or neglected. “Delayed justice will definitely lead to significant financial losses and emotional distress for individuals and communities seeking justice. “It is a misnomer because a judicial system that is bogged down by delay and inefficiency will surely lose credibility, resulting in fewer people seeking justice through the courts. “Without spending so many words, the bottom line is that the backlog of cases will lead to an increased workload for judges in 2024, which can further delay the resolution of cases and exacerbate the problem.

“To address these issues, it is imperative to implement measures to improve the efficiency of the judicial system, by launching the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Backlog Elimination Programmes. “By this programme, Justices of the Courts in question should be splitted into teams of two each. The respective teams will in turn create their case management committees comprising lawyers and retired judges. “I will also recommend alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation and arbitration. It will help mitigate the lengthy court procedures and reduce the burden on the judicial system. “As a long term measure, I would recommend that each state of the federation have its own Court of Appeal with regional Supreme courts”. In his own reaction, Ahmed Maiwada, said: “I can neither affirm nor dispute the claim concerning the backlogs of pending cases at the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. “I don’t have the statistics. Be that as it may, I know that the speed with which any matter progresses has a lot to do with the diligence of the counsel prosecuting it. Of course, there is always the actualisation of the adage, ‘justice delayed is justice denied’, where a litigant that requires justice to be served timeously in his matter has been delayed. “So, it follows simply that, it does not portend well for Nigeria as well as for the litigants that the justice delivery industry habitually delays cases in its machinery. “And it gets even worse in criminal cases, where an accused has been remanded in custody, awaiting the hearing of his appeal by the court where such backlogs of cases are prevalent. “Having made the point therefore, regarding the undesirability of delayed cases, we need to state further that the blame doesn’t stop at the Bench alone; rather, it is more often than not the doings of the Bar that we have such great malaise. “On what the judiciary needs to do to dispense with these pending cases, I’d say that some steps have been taken already in that direction. “More judges are being added to the list for the Supreme Court, so that it might have more hands to help with discharging the pending appeals before it. In addition to that, we might desire to have a revamped justice system where not every case that enters the system must terminate at the Supreme Court. “Already, there are some of these cases in Nigeria that, by law, terminate at the Court of Appeal, a complete opposite of what obtained before now. “There is therefore the need to add to the list of those cases a few others, so that only some specific cases must be appealed to the Supreme Court. “In America, where true federalism works, the most senior court in a State is designated as the Supreme Court of such a State, with many cases terminating in such a court, instead of them being appealed to the higher courts in the land, which must necessarily result in the judges in the higher courts being overwhelmed, and thus resulting in these backlogs of cases that are being alleged”.